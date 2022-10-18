The second match of the day saw the hosts North West Dragons take on rivals DP World Lions.
Wiaan Mulder’s half-century (55 off 41) and Evan Jones (37) put on a 64-run stand for the fifth wicket, a crucial partnership that took the Lions to 174/6 at the end of their allotted overs.
Eldred Hawken (2/30) and Delano Potgieter (2/29) claimed two wickets each, with the support of Duan Jansen and Kerwin Mungroo who also registered crucial wickets.
The Dragons response was anchored by Senuran Muthusamy, who held his nerve till the end with 60 runs off 29 balls (five maximums and four boundaries).
Muthusamy shared a 45-run partnership with bowler of the match, Delano Potgieter, who in addition to his two scalps, scored 34 off 17.
Contributions from Lesego Senokwane (27) and Grant Mokoena (20) also played a role in ensuring the Potchefstroom men clinch a thrilling four-wicket victory.
Titans and Dragons get opening CSA T20 Challenge wins in Potch
Image: Charle Lombard/Gallo Images
The Cricket South Africa (CSA) T20 Challenge got under way in Potchefstroom on Monday with the Titans and Dragons securing important wins.
The opening match of the competition saw the Momentum Multiply Titans secure a comfortable 34-run, bonus point victory against the Hollywoodbets Dolphins.
After being put in to the bat first, Titans set a target to 169 runs after a powerful knock by teenage sensation Dewald Brevis.
Brevis, who was named player of the match, smashed his way to a maiden domestic T20 half-century, a knock of 57 off 44 that included four maximums and two boundaries.
Brevis’s knock was supported by the efforts of Donavon Ferreira (24) and Dayyaan Galiem with an unbeaten 26* off 13.
Dolphins opener Grant Roelofsen did well to set up the Dolphins reply.
He ensured the Durban-based side was off to a good start with 51/1 at the end of powerplay, his knock of 68 from 42 ended when he was caught by Sibonelo Makhanya off Galiem in the 14th over.
After his departure, the Dolphins struggled to form partnerships, losing key wickets before they were bowled out in the 19th over.
Aaron Phangiso, was the pick of the bowlers after a record breaking 3/16 to become the leading wicket taker in domestic T20 cricket.
Phangiso took the wickets of Jon Jon Smuts (14), Jason Smith (9) and Ottniel Baartman, adding a brilliant run out to dismiss Andile Simelane.
