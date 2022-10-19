Warriors’ Jordan Hermann struck an unbeaten 67 off 45 to help his side set a competitive total.
Then it was time for the Cape Derby with the Gbets Rocks taking on the Six Gun Grill Western Province Blitz where the former won the toss and opted to field first.
Western Province looked troubled as they slumped to 49/4 at the end of powerplay but George Linde (39) and Daniel Smith (25) showed resistance in the middle to help stabilise the innings.
Warriors and Knights share spoils as Rocks claim victory on day two of CSA T20 Challenge
Image: Charle Lombard/Gallo Images
The third match of the Cricket South Africa (CSA) T20 Challenge between Dafabet Warriors and ITEC Knights was abandoned and the two teams shared the spoils at the JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom on Tuesday.
The Warriors were well in their defence for the set target of 135 runs when the umpires called players off the field due to lightning. At that time the Knights had slipped to 21/3 in 2.5 overs after Glenton Stuurman dismissed Gihahn Cloete for a first ball duck in the opening over.
Beyers Swanepoel had Raynard van Tonder caught at point with only six runs before Stuurman returned to dismiss Pite Van Biljon with seven runs.
Earlier in the day, the Knights won the toss and opted to field first when they restricted Warriors to 134/9 in their allotted overs.
Warriors’ Jordan Hermann struck an unbeaten 67 off 45 to help his side set a competitive total.
Warriors batters had little to no response for the Knights' bowling as Mbulelo Budaza (2/11) dismissed both openers Matthew Breetzke (7) and Wihan Lubbe (18) in the fourth over.
Skipper Aubrey Swanepoel was also destructive, taking three scalps in his four overs to restrict Warriors to 134/9.
Then it was time for the Cape Derby with the Gbets Rocks taking on the Six Gun Grill Western Province Blitz where the former won the toss and opted to field first.
Western Province looked troubled as they slumped to 49/4 at the end of powerplay but George Linde (39) and Daniel Smith (25) showed resistance in the middle to help stabilise the innings.
Kyle Simmonds (28) and Beuran Hendricks (17) shared a 32-run partnership towards the end of the innings to help Blitz end on 155/7.
Ferisco Adams (2/20) and Imran Mack (2/26) who led the bowling attack for the Rocks.
Rocks were set up for an easy chase as opener Janneman Malan smashed 60 runs from 43 balls. Clyde Fortuin provided major support by adding 43 from 27.
Their 95-run partnership saw the defending champions off to a good start in their campaign as Rocks raced to the target in 16.1 overs.
Tshepo Moreki and South Africa U19 youngster Abdullah Bayoumy grabbed two wickets for the Blitz, which was not enough as Rocks reached the target with 23 balls to spare.
