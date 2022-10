Aussies not distracted by Faf du Plessis book as they face Sri Lanka: Marsh

“To my knowledge we'll be playing the same 11 and hopefully stay the course,” Western Australian Marsh said.

“With the nature of the tournament you lose one game and your back is up against the wall, and we know what's in front of us now.

“I think what's important for us is to not look too far ahead. We've got Sri Lanka tomorrow night. That's all that matters for us.”

Marsh said Australia's confidence had not been affected by the stinging defeat to the Black Caps, which saw the vaunted pace trio of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood taken apart by the New Zealand batsmen.

He also said the champions would not be distracted by Faf du Plessis's comments in an upcoming book that South Africa suspected Australia were ball-tampering well before the infamous Newlands Test in 2018.

Media have published excerpts of the former Proteas captain's autobiography Faf: Through Fire in recent days ahead of its release.

Smith and opening batsman David Warner were among three Australian players suspended for their part in the ball-tampering scandal.

Marsh said Warner, who was bowled for five against New Zealand, would have no problem dealing with extra scrutiny. “Any time we've seen him with his back against the wall, he always stands up for us.”