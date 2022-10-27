Cricket

Ton up for Rilee Rossouw as Proteas rout Bangladesh by 104 runs

27 October 2022 - 09:54 By Reuters
Rilee Rossouw of South Africa celebrates scoring a century during the ICC T20 World Cup match against Bangladesh at Sydney Cricket Ground on October 27 2022.
Rilee Rossouw of South Africa celebrates scoring a century during the ICC T20 World Cup match against Bangladesh at Sydney Cricket Ground on October 27 2022.
Image: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Rilee Rossouw scored the first century of the Twenty20 World Cup and built a partnership of 163 with Quinton de Kock to drive South Africa to a thumping 104-run victory over Bangladesh on Thursday.

Muscular left-hander Rossouw pummelled eight sixes and seven fours around the Sydney Cricket Ground for his 109, while De Kock pitched in with 63 runs as the Proteas dodged the rain to rack up an imposing tally of 205 for five.

Paceman Anrich Nortjé (4-10) took up where the batsmen let off with three top-order wickets, including that of danger man Shakib Al Hasan for 1, and Bangladesh were 66-5 after 10 overs and all out for 101 after 16.3.

“To score a hundred in a winning cause is fantastic,” Rossouw said. “Very chuffed with my performance today but more important is we got the two points.”

Having been robbed of a likely victory in their abandoned Super 12 opener by the rain in Hobart on Monday, the Proteas again contended with the elements after winning the toss and choosing to bat in their second Group 2 contest.

After the early afternoon showers cleared, Bangladesh paceman Taskin Ahmed removed skipper Temba Bavuma in the first over but that only brought Rossouw and De Kock together to wreak their havoc.

Taskin's second over went for 21 runs and the South African pair had put on 60 by the time the rain returned to force a break just before the end of the power play.

The innings stalled after De Kock holed out in the deep and Rossouw had a nervous moment when he was dropped on the boundary on 88 before reaching the century mark with a single off the 52nd delivery he faced.

The South Africans finished poorly after the early fireworks and Shakib finally winkled out Rossouw when the batter looped a delivery to Litton Das in the covers.

Bangladesh, roared on by the majority of the crowd, made a bright start to their innings but backing up their maiden win in the second round of the T20 World Cup on Monday always looked a big ask.

Litton top-scored with 34 but SA spinner Tabraiz Shamsi took 3-20 to keep the wickets tumbling and Nortje returned to complete the rout by clean bowling Taskin.

READ MORE

Proteas speedsters aim to ‘cut the head off the snake’ against Bangladesh: Ngidi

The Proteas’ strike bowlers will come hard at the Bangladesh top order in their second match at the ICC T20 World Cup in Sydney on Thursday, says ...
Sport
18 hours ago

Explosive De Kock can light up Proteas at T20 World Cup, says Boucher

South Africa coach Mark Boucher believes the Proteas can go all the way if opener Quinton de Kock continues with his swashbuckling form for the ...
Sport
1 day ago

Ex-Aussie captain Paine says Proteas were ball-tampering amid ‘Sandpaper-gate’

Former Australia captain Tim Paine has accused South Africa of ball-tampering in the match that immediately followed the infamous 2018 Newlands Test ...
Sport
1 day ago

De Kock’s blitz for Proteas in vain as rain rescues Zimbabwe

Quinton de Kock's blistering knock nearly handed South Africa victory over Zimbabwe before rain played spoilsport in their T20 World Cup opener in ...
Sport
2 days ago

Aussies not distracted by Faf du Plessis book as they face Sri Lanka: Marsh

Champions Australia will keep faith in the 11 players who were humbled in their T20 World Cup opener against New Zealand as the hosts prepare to face ...
Sport
2 days ago

Temba Bavuma facing up to his demons as South Africa open T20 World Cup

Captain Temba Bavuma is determined to stand tall in the face of extreme pressure as the Proteas start their ICC T20 World Cup campaign against ...
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. ‘He did the same with Pirates until Micho resigned’ — Fans weigh in on Mokwena ... Soccer
  2. Pirates’ Monyane explains why he dodged Sundowns’ Mokwena at MTN8 clash Soccer
  3. Mamelodi Sundowns demote Manqoba Mngqithi in shock technical reshuffle Soccer
  4. It’s put him in a spot: Bapela questions Mngqithi’s Sundowns demotion Soccer
  5. Arthur Zwane hints Kaizer Chiefs won’t go big in January transfer window Soccer

Latest Videos

Community groups demand pro-poor budget, R1500 basic income grant
EFF hold up placards “insulting” minister of finance during mid-term budget ...