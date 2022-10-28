“They are both really close to my heart. Just [doing it] on the main stage in a World Cup probably might edge it out, but it is a tough one to call and, like I said, really chuffed with [that performance] today [Thursday].”
Proteas batter Rilee Rossouw relives memorable World Cup ton against Bangladesh
Image: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images
Burly Proteas left-hander Rilee Rossouw expressed raw emotion when he reached his second T20 century, saying the milestone against Bangladesh meant a great deal to him.
Rossouw, whose career came to a controversial halt when he signed a Kolpak deal to play County cricket for Hampshire in 2017, was in fine form on Thursday as he bludgeoned 109 off just 56 deliveries, including seven fours and eight sixes.
The player, who returned to the national fold in July, etched his name in World Cup history with his match-winning knock, becoming the first South African to score a century at a T20 World Cup.
Sharing a blistering 162-run second-wicket partnership with fellow left-hander Quinton de Kock, coupled with some high-octane bowling from the men in green and gold, was enough to secure a convincing 104-run victory to get their tournament moving in the right direction.
The Proteas will have no time to rest on their laurels though, with a clash against India looming on Sunday at 1pm SA time.
Asked whether he saw himself in this position 12 months ago, Rossouw said the past year has been a tough journey back into the national fold.
“Sometimes things just go your way. This year has been an unbelievable rollercoaster ride for me.
“It is something I am very happy and proud about, and something I never thought about in a million years,” he said.
On the emotion he displayed when crossing the threshold to score his ton, Rossouw said it was something he would cherish.
“I am very passionate and getting across the line meant a lot to me and my family. Playing for SA again has been amazing,” he said at a post-match press conference.
Rossouw, who scored his maiden T20 ton against India in a 2-1 series loss recently, said it was difficult to say which one was more special.
“I would say the one against India was more special, not a lot more, but it is difficult to say which one is more special.
