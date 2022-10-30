Markram, who was given two lifelines, first via a dropped catch and then a missed run-out, brought up a ninth T20I half-century with his side still needing 39 from the last five overs.
Proteas top group after thriller by Miller against India
Image: Isuru Sameera Peiris/Gallo Images
A gritty half-century by experienced David Miller helped steer the Proteas to a thrilling five-wicket victory over India in their ICC T20 World Cup Group 2 clash in Perth on Sunday.
Miller hit three sixes and three boundaries to end on 56 not out, sharing in a match-winning 76-run partnership with Aiden Markram who scored 52 (6x4, 1x6) as South Africa (137-5) chased down their target of 134 for victory with two balls to spare.
It was an impressive victory in trying batting conditions that saw the Proteas move to the top of the group.
Hostile fast bowling from the SA seamers saw them restrict India to 133-9.
Lungi Ngidi claimed four wickets for 29 runs in four overs while Wayne Parnell picked up three for 15.
In pursuit of the testing target, the Proteas found batting challenging and lost three early wickets as the Indian pace attack hit a good line and length.
Left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh dismissed their in-form left-handers early, accounting for Quinton de Kock (1), caught at second slip by KL Rahul before he trapped Rilee Rossouw leg before wicket for a two-ball duck.
Captain Temba Bavuma (10) was caught behind by Dinesh Karthik off Mohammed Shami as SA slipped to 24-3 to end the power play.
At the halfway stage, SA found themselves on 40-3 with Markram (23) and Miller (5) looking to build a partnership. They returned from the drinks break by smashing 16 off the 11th over to take SA past 50.
