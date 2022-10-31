Ailing Finch fifty helps Australia thrash Ireland at T20 World Cup

Aaron Finch returned to form with a timely half-century but finished under an injury cloud as Australia eased to a 42-run win over Ireland at the T20 World Cup on Monday to keep their semifinal hopes alive.

Captain Finch's 63 off 44 balls helped the champions post an imposing total of 179 for five at the Gabba in Brisbane before Australia's bowlers led by Mitchell Starc terrorised Ireland's top order on Halloween.

Australia move to second in Group 1 behind leading New Zealand, who have a game in hand, but the hosts missed a golden opportunity to lift their net run rate above third-placed England after reducing Ireland to 25 for five early on.

A brave, unbeaten 71 by Lorcan Tucker rallied Ireland to 137 before they were bowled out after 18.1 overs.

Tucker was dropped on 35 by Pat Cummins, leaving bowler Starc fuming.