India inch closer to semis with nervy win against Bangladesh

Inaugural champions India put a foot in the semifinals of the T20 World Cup with their nervy five-run victory against Bangladesh in a rain-hit Group 2 humdinger in Adelaide on Wednesday.

Virat Kohli made an unbeaten 64 to maintain his red-hot form and KL Rahul (50) ended his run drought as they fired India to a commanding 184-6 at the Adelaide Oval.

Chasing a revised target of 151 in 16 overs after rain interruption, Bangladesh looked on course with Litton Das (60) going great guns but his exit unhinged his side who eventually finished on 145-6.

India moved to top of Group 2 with six points, one ahead of South Africa who have played one game fewer.

Put into bat, India did not have the best of starts with Taskin Ahmed proving quite a handful even though the seamer went wicketless.