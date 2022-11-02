SA20 league signs ‘ground-breaking’ 10-year deal with Indian broadcaster

After reports that the SA20 was struggling to entice Indian broadcasters to come on board, the organisers of the T20 league have announced that they have secured an exciting 10-year partnership with India’s sports network Viacom18.

India’s newest sports network will exclusively present all the SA20 matches to that country’s huge cricket fan base.

The first edition of the SA20, which will have six teams competing for top honours, is set to start on Tuesday January 10.

According to media reports, Cricket SA (CSA) and their partners in the tournament had closed the bidding process without any Indian broadcasters putting forward a bid. This despite all the six franchises in the SA20 being owned by people or companies that also have teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL).