SA20 league signs ‘ground-breaking’ 10-year deal with Indian broadcaster
After reports that the SA20 was struggling to entice Indian broadcasters to come on board, the organisers of the T20 league have announced that they have secured an exciting 10-year partnership with India’s sports network Viacom18.
India’s newest sports network will exclusively present all the SA20 matches to that country’s huge cricket fan base.
The first edition of the SA20, which will have six teams competing for top honours, is set to start on Tuesday January 10.
According to media reports, Cricket SA (CSA) and their partners in the tournament had closed the bidding process without any Indian broadcasters putting forward a bid. This despite all the six franchises in the SA20 being owned by people or companies that also have teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL).
Failure to secure a broadcaster to India would have been a setback for CSA, which saw its past two attempts of staging a world-class T20 league end in disaster.
However, news of the deal with Viacom18 has given hope the SA20 can be a financial success.
SA20 league commissioner Graeme Smith described the agreement as groundbreaking and said South Africa stands to benefit a great deal from it.
“Today is a ground-breaking day for South African cricket,” Smith said.
“This long-term partnership between the SA20 and Viacom18 as our official Indian broadcaster is a catalyst that supports our ambitions to build the world’s second-biggest league.
“With six IPL owners expanding their brands in South Africa, Viacom18 is the perfect partner to take the SA20 into the homes of the passionate and cricket-loving Indian market.”
“The benefits to domestic cricket will be far-reaching with more South African players exposed to a global cricket audience and a stimulus to build a strong and sustainable cricket ecosystem. As SA20, we look forward to working with the dynamic team at Viacom18 to build a world-class league.”
The inaugural edition of the SA20 features a host of exciting local and international cricket stars such as Quinton de Kock, Faf Du Plessis, Kagiso Rabada, David Miller, Anrich Nortjé, Rashid Khan, Jos Buttler, Eoin Morgan, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Liam Livingstone, Maheesh Theekshana and Jason Holder.
“We continue to offer fans an immersive and engaging experience by strengthening our sports portfolio with some of the best cricket action through SA20,” Viacom18 CEO Anil Jayaraj said.
“T20 is the most popular cricket format with Indian fans. The history and legacy of South African cricket and the popularity of its cricketers in India make it a thrilling proposition for cricket fans in India. We expect significant viewership and fan engagement as the event will be played in prime-time.”
The six SA20 teams are the Johannesburg Super Kings, Pretoria Capitals, Durban Super Giants, Sunrisers Eastern Cape, Paarl Royals and MI Cape Town.