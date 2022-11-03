Rilee Rossouw was the batter to leave the crease next as he top-edged to be caught in the deep by Naseem Shah from the bowling of Khan as the Proteas' early troubles increased.
Bavuma, who finally found some form after recent struggles, fell in similar fashion to Rossouw as he got an outside edge to Rizwan behind while trying to hit it to the point region having scored a morale-boosting 36 off 19 balls.
The skipper was soon followed by Aiden Markram on 20 runs, who became the second victim of the inspired Khan as South Africa’s top and middle order continued to crumble under pressure.
Then rain arrived with South Africa struggling on 69/4 after nine overs and 16 runs behind the Duckworth—Lewis—Stern method par score. After a delay of about 45 minutes, the match was reduced to 14 overs.
South Africa's revised target was 142 and they needed 73 runs from five overs, which proved too much as Pakistan continued where they left off before rain interrupted.
After restart, Pakistan did not have too many problems dealing with tail-enders Parnell (3), Rabada (1) and Nortje (1) as they kept their hopes of reaching the knockout stages alive.
The Proteas will probably have key middle order batter David Miller back against the Netherlands. He missed Thursday's match as an injury precaution and was replaced by Heinrich Klaasen.
Bavuma makes good, but Pakistan get better of Proteas in rain-affected clash
Image: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images
The Proteas suffered a humbling rain-affected 33-run loss to Pakistan in their exciting Super 12 clash at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Thursday
South Africa, who suffered familiar top order batting failings and displayed poor death bowling, are second in Group 1 with five points. A win over Netherlands on Sunday will guarantee safe passage to the knockout stages.
For Pakistan, who have moved to third spot with four points, their chance of progressing to the knockout stages hangs in the balance as they will have to beat Bangladesh on Sunday and hope other results go their way.
Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat, reaching 185/9 largely due to the acceleration of their middle order batters at the back end of their overs, where they put South Africa's bowlers under pressure.
At some stage in their innings Pakistan were struggling on 43/4, but they put together two match-winning partnerships that started with 52 off 39 between Iftikhar Ahmed and Mohammad Nawaz.
Malibongwe Maketa replaces Mark Boucher as Proteas interim coach
That was followed by 82 off 36 between Ahmed and Shadab Khan that helped Pakistan to put up their above-par total. This proved insurmountable for the Proteas as they reached 108/9.
Stars of the Pakistan batting show with bat in hand were Khan with 52, Ahmed with 51 and Mohammad Haris with 28. Most productive for South Africa with ball in hand was Anrich Nortjé with a return of 4/41.
Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and spinner Tabraiz Shamsi returned with a wicket apiece in a match in which a win could have secured a place in the knockout stages.
South Africa’s chase had problems from the start, with influential opener Quinton de Kock returning to the pavilion without scoring after he was caught by Haris at midwicket from the bowling of Shaheen Afridi.
