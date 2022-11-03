Cricket

It won’t be long before he plays for the Proteas: Miller on teen sensation Brevis

03 November 2022 - 11:37
Dewald Brevis of the Titans celebrates a wicket during the 2022 CSA T20 Challenge semifinal against the Knights on Wednesday.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

South African top order batter David Miller has become the latest high-profile cricketing figure to predict that it won’t be long before the Titans teenage batting sensation Dewald Brevis wears the Proteas jersey.

The 19-year-old broke multiple records with his sensational 162 runs off 57 balls against the Knights in a CSA T20 Challenge match at JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom on Monday.

Brevis hit 13 sixes and 13 fours for his tally, the highest by a South African batter in men’s T20s.

Only Chris Gayle (175) of West Indies and Australia’s Aaron Finch (172) have scored higher, and it was the fastest 150 in the history of T20 cricket.

“To do that in any format or any level of cricket is something special,” said Miller as the Proteas prepared to take on Pakistan in their penultimate match of the ICC World Cup in Sydney on Thursday.

“He has definitely shown what he is capable of, he is a huge talent and we all know that. He is still very young. Putting in performances like that back at home is what is needed.

“I don’t think it is going to be long before we see him playing for SA, but there is still a lot to do. I am, however, very excited to see what he is capable of in years to come.”

On Wednesday Brevis scored nine runs and claimed one wicket as the Titans defeated the Knights by 38 runs in Potchefstroom to secure a place in the CSA T20 Challenge final against the Dolphins on Saturday.

