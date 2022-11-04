New Zealand thrash Ireland to move to brink of World Cup semifinals

A Kane Williamson half-century and a spin bowling assault fired New Zealand to a 35-run win over Ireland at the Adelaide Oval on Friday to all but book their place in the T20 World Cup semifinals.

New Zealand's batsmen posted an imposing 185 for six after Ireland elected to field before the Black Caps bowlers restricted the Irish to 150 for nine.

The win saw Williamson's team cement top spot in Group 1 with seven points and a huge run-rate advantage over second-placed England and third-placed Australia.

New Zealand's semifinal berth will almost certainly be confirmed later on Friday with the result of the Australia-Afghanistan match at the same venue.