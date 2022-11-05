Cricket

All eyes on teenage batting sensation Brevis in CSA T20 Challenge final between Titans and Dolphins

05 November 2022 - 09:20
Dewald Brevis of Momentum Multiply Titans celebrates a wicket during the 2022 CSA T20 Challenge semifinal against ITEC Knights on the 02 November 2022 at JB Marks Oval.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

All eyes will be firmly fixed on Titans teenage batting sensation Dewald Brevis during the Cricket South Africa (CSA) T20 Challenge final against the Dolphins at the JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom on Saturday (2.30pm).

The Titans and Dolphins meet after securing convincing victories in the semifinals earlier this week against the Knights and Gbets Rocks respectively.

Multiple records were broken during the three weeks of competition with veteran Titans spinner Aaron Phangiso reaching 100 T20 wickets to become the leading wicket-taker in CSA’s domestic T20 cricket.

The tournament has also been a hub for young talent with youngsters such as 19-year-old Brevis, who broke multiple records with his sensational 162 runs off 57 balls against the Knights on Monday, and Bamanye Xenxe recording career-best figures.

After winning the semifinal, Titans’ skipper Sibonelo Makhanya said: “It felt great to be part of history-making with the Knights. The semifinal against them brought different pressures and it was important for us to start afresh and see what the wicket brings and what the game demands of us.

“We’ve been in this position before and we are hopeful that the experience puts us in a good position for the final. We continue to learn as part of our journey and we will see where we stand at the end of Saturday.”

Dolphins’ skipper Prenelan Subrayen commented on their team’s journey in the competition.

“Our team spirit has been good throughout the competition. We have been getting the results that we wanted. An even better result now that we've qualified for the final but still excited and determined to go all the way on Saturday.

“We are blessed in a way that there's no real reliance on certain bowlers, it's always a collective effort among all of the bowlers and that's a huge positive for us at the moment.

“We will have to follow through with our good processes and stay consistent with all the positives from this competition,” said Subrayen.

