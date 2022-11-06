Pakistan join India in semis after Dutch dump South Africa

Pakistan beat Bangladesh by five wickets in their final Super 12 match to join Group 2 rivals India in the semifinals of the Twenty20 World Cup in Adelaide on Sunday.

The Netherlands lit up the final day of Group 2 action when they dashed South Africa's semifinal hopes by pulling off a huge upset against Temba Bavuma's team.

Their 13-run victory sent India through to the semis and injected fresh life into Pakistan's bid for a place in the last four.

India, who conclude their group campaign against Zimbabwe later on Sunday in Melbourne, and Pakistan are level on six points, while South Africa finished on five.

New Zealand and England have qualified for the semifinals from Group 1.