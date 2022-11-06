Cricket

Pakistan join India in semis after Dutch dump South Africa

06 November 2022 - 12:43 By Reuters
Shaan Masood bats fort in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup match against Bangladesh at Adelaide Oval on November 6 2022.
Image: Sarah Reed/Getty Images

Pakistan beat Bangladesh by five wickets in their final Super 12 match to join Group 2 rivals India in the semifinals of the Twenty20 World Cup in Adelaide on Sunday.

The Netherlands lit up the final day of Group 2 action when they dashed South Africa's semifinal hopes by pulling off a huge upset against Temba Bavuma's team.

Their 13-run victory sent India through to the semis and injected fresh life into Pakistan's bid for a place in the last four.

India, who conclude their group campaign against Zimbabwe later on Sunday in Melbourne, and Pakistan are level on six points, while South Africa finished on five.

New Zealand and England have qualified for the semifinals from Group 1.

Bangladesh began well after captain Shakib Al Hasan elected to bat and were 70-1 at the halfway stage.

Shadab Khan dismissed Soumya Sarkar and Shakib in successive deliveries though the lbw decision against the Bangladesh skipper, who had charged down the track, looked doubtful with replays showing an edge.

Najmul Hossain made 54 but Bangladesh could not make the most of the decent start and settled for a below-par 127-8.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam (25) and deputy Mohammad Rizwan (32) began cautiously but could not convert the starts and departed in successive overs.

Mohammad Haris produced a breezy 31 to calm nerves in the Pakistan camp as the 2009 champions went on to win with 11 balls to spare.

