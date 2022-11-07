Afridi calls on Pakistan skipper Babar to move down the order

Both will have to up their game against last year's runners-up New Zealand in the first semifinal in Sydney. India play England in the second semi in Adelaide on Thursday.

“Babar Azam needs to listen to suggestions,” former all-rounder Afridi told Samaa TV. “We need to use Mohammad Haris with fielding restrictions. Babar Azam should drop to No 3.”

Afridi said Pakistan's top order should play with more intent and be as aggressive as middle order batters Iftikhar Ahmed and Shan Masood.

“You look at Iftikhar or Shan Masood and you can see their intention in their body language, that they are looking to hit the ball. We need that kind of intention, that kind of cricket.

“What's the point of scoring a run-a-ball 30 or 35 if you can't finish the game having used up that many deliveries?” the 42-year-old added.