After winning T20 Challenge, Titans coach Mashimbyi eyes 4-Day Cup
Titans coach Mandla Mashimbyi has called on his charges not to get carried away with their celebrations after winning the CSA T20 Challenge as they have to shift focus to the 4-Day Cup that starts on Thursday.
The Titans beat the Dolphins by four wickets in a dramatic match that went all the way to the final over at JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom on Saturday to be crowned SA's T20 champions.
After his second trophy as coach of the Titans, Mashimbyi said there is not much time to celebrate because the 4-Day Cup starts with a tricky clash against Western Province on Thursday at SuperSport Park.
“On Monday we are back on the training pitch to start preparing for the 4-Day Cup which starts on Thursday,” Mashimbyi said.
“There are a few things we need to look at to make sure we don’t start on a bad note. Those are the things we are going to discuss on Monday and I am sure the boys are looking forward to it.
“I hope this trophy makes it feel like they can go for another one as well. We are defending champions of the 4-Day tournament, but it’s all in the past and we need to start afresh and start a new process of trying to win the competition again.
“As long as we stick to our processes, hopefully it will put us in a good position to win the trophy.”
Reflecting on the win over the Dolphins, Mashimbyi said it was just reward for his players' hard work over the past three weeks.
“I am happy for the boys because I know the work that they have put in. It is nice to see the fruits thereafter when you have put in the hard work. It wasn’t easy over the past three weeks because we have been on a tough journey.
“There were questions asked of the team, and we answered them very well — to end up with the trophy is the cherry on top. The process is the thing that got us through.
“If you remember correctly, there were two games where we looked like we would struggle to chase but we took learning out of that. We spoke about partnerships because partnerships are what was going to help us to win matches, and that’s what we did.”