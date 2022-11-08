New Zealand won’t underestimate Pakistan, says Southee

“Credit to them, they probably turned up thinking they didn't have much of a chance but they put on another good performance and they'll be a huge threat come the semifinal.”

A win over Pakistan in Sydney would take New Zealand to a final against either England or India in Melbourne but Southee said the Black Caps, who lost to Australia in last year's final, were taking it one game at a time.

“There's still a lot of cricket to be played until we get to that stage. Pakistan are a quality side and we're going to have to be on the top of our game to get past them on Wednesday.

“Semifinal cricket is exciting, it's what you turn up for, to be here in these last couple of games. Hopefully we can continue the way that we've been playing and have another good performance in the semi.

“One of the consistencies of the side is the way we approach things is pretty much the same, no matter what game it is. That's something to come back to and that's something we're very good at.”