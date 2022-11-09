Cricket

CONFIRMED | Huge blow for Proteas as Petersen ruled out of Australia tour

09 November 2022 - 14:45
Keegan Petersen of South Africa reacts after being dismissed by James Anderson of England during day four of the third Test at The Oval in London.
Image: Clive Rose/Getty Images

The worst fears for Proteas stand-in coach Malibongwe Maketa have been confirmed with news that middle-order batter Keegan Petersen has been ruled out of next month’s three-Test tour to Australia with a hamstring injury.

Dolphins coach Imraan Khan confirmed to TimesLIVE on Wednesday that the right-handed batter will be out for the rest of the year in a major blow for the Proteas’ batting line-up.

“It is a grade two to three hamstring tear, which means he is out until the new year, at the very least,” Khan said.

“He was in good form, he played some very good T20 cricket and he was seeing the ball well. But this is sport and anything can happen at any moment — it is unfortunate for him and we will miss him.”

Khan said they are going to miss Petersen dearly for the few matches he was available for them during the CSA 4-Day Franchise Series before linking up with the national team.

“We are going to miss him, but this is an opportunity for other guys to raise their hands. It is also a big blow for the Proteas, as he is a key component of that batting unit.”

Petersen was stretchered off the field after he fell awkwardly while fielding for the Dolphins in their loss to the Titans in the CSA T20 Challenge final at JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom on Saturday.

