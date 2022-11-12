Cricket

England and Pakistan eye T20 title in throwback final

12 November 2022 - 11:52 By Reuters
Shadab Khan of Pakistan during the ICC 2022 Men's T20 World Cup warm-up match against England at The Gabba on October 17, 2022 in Brisbane, Australia.
Shadab Khan of Pakistan during the ICC 2022 Men's T20 World Cup warm-up match against England at The Gabba on October 17, 2022 in Brisbane, Australia.
Image: Albert Perez - ICC/ICC via Getty Images

A confident England will look to deny Pakistan a fairy-tale finish in Sunday's Twenty20 World Cup final and become the first nation to hold both global white-ball trophies — if Melbourne's fickle weather permits.

Heavy rain could disrupt the Melbourne Cricket Ground showdown and even see the teams crowned joint champions if unable to complete a match of at least 10 overs per side by the end of the reserve day on Monday.

However, conditions should hold up long enough to deliver a contest between the two nations who played for the 50-overs World Cup 30 years ago at the MCG.

After shaky starts both hit top gear in the semifinals, with Pakistan easing to a seven-wicket win over New Zealand in Sydney and England humiliating India by 10 wickets in Adelaide.

Pakistan, the 2009 champions, have had a charmed tournament since pushed to the brink of elimination by Zimbabwe, with the Netherlands helping them into the semifinals by eliminating SA.

Thirty years after Imran Khan's Pakistan claimed the 1992 World Cup, Babar Azam's team may feel it is their destiny to deliver the trophy.

“Of course the similarities are (there),” Babar told reporters of the 1992 final.

“But we will try to win the trophy as it is an honour for me to lead this team, especially in this big ground.”

England, the reigning 50-overs world champions, are looking to win a second global T20 title after their 2010 triumph and to build on the legacy of former captain Eoin Morgan, who transformed the team into a white-ball juggernaut.

‘It has been a challenging time for me’: Bavuma not happy with his World Cup performance

Proteas captain Temba Bavuma put on a brave face in front of the media accounting for his team's shambolic exit from the ICC T20 World Cup at the ...
Sport
2 days ago

New skipper Jos Buttler had big shoes to fill after Morgan's retirement but has led from the front with rehabilitated opener Alex Hales.

Opening partnerships were decisive in the semifinals, with Buttler and Hales routing India with a 170-run stand the night after Babar and Mohammad Rizwan set up victory over New Zealand with a 105-run stand.

Both teams' bowlers will be under pressure to strike early, lest the game quickly get away from them.

“Utilising the power play to grab as many wickets will be essential for the match,” said Babar.

There are few secrets between the teams, with Pakistan edged 4-3 by England in a T20 series at home.

CSA to appoint panel for clinical review of Proteas’ World Cup campaign

Cricket South Africa (CSA) director of cricket Enoch Nkwe says it is putting together a panel to ensure the post-mortem of the Proteas’ shambolic ...
Sport
2 days ago

They also played a rain-affected World Cup warm-up in Brisbane, which England won by six wickets.

Neither have had success in this tournament at the MCG, though, with Pakistan losing a Super 12 thriller to arch-rivals India and England having their sole blemish against Ireland in a rain-hit upset.

“Obviously the Ireland match is a big disappointment for us as a team throughout this tournament, but certainly feels a long time ago now,” said Buttler.

“I think we've seen a reaction to that game in the rest of the cricket we've played so far.”

Pakistan are likely to be unchanged but England could opt to bring back express paceman Mark Wood and number three batsman Dawid Malan if the pair are fit.

We dehumanise people: Sundowns coach Mokwena sympathises with Bavuma

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena is among the first high-profile South Africans to offer compassion and support to the Proteas' Temba Bavuma.
Sport
1 day ago

The final has been billed as a battle between Pakistan's vaunted pace attack and England's top order, but both sides boast other weapons.

England's Sam Curran has been a fearless death bowler while leg-spinner Adil Rashid proved an unlikely hero against India.

Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan has captured 10 wickets at the tournament and their maligned middle order carried the team while Babar and Rizwan struggled.

The crowd will be dominated by an army of green-clad Pakistan fans but it may have little impact on England, who delighted in silencing the massive crowd of India supporters at Adelaide Oval.

READ MORE

England rout India by 10 wickets to reach T20 World Cup final

Alex Hales and captain Jos Buttler shone in an unbroken opening partnership as a ruthless England humiliated India by 10 wickets at Adelaide Oval on ...
Sport
1 day ago

‘On any day, anything can happen’: Pakistan look to ignite at World Cup

New Zealand, cricket's quiet achievers, and Pakistan, the game's most unpredictable side, clash in the opening Twenty20 World Cup semifinal on ...
Sport
3 days ago

From off-colour to explosive, Pakistan openers tame New Zealand

Pakistan's hitherto misfiring opening pair of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan chose Thursday's semifinal against New Zealand to roar back to form, ...
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. WATCH | Here's how Pitso Mosimane is settling in at Al-Ahli Soccer
  2. What do Orlando Pirates players eat before a big game? Here’s a glimpse Soccer
  3. VAR to be trialled during Saturday's ‘beer cup’ Soccer
  4. We dehumanise people: Sundowns coach Mokwena sympathises with Bavuma Soccer
  5. Ex-Fifa boss Sepp Blatter: Qatar WC a ‘mistake’ Soccer

Latest Videos

Military veterans call for pension and housing issues to be resolved
R10 000 bail for former Transnet legal executive accused of colluding with firm