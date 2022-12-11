Middle-order batter De Bruyn was not far off Van der Dussen as he struck 88, the tourists declaring after the fall of Keshav Maharaj shortly before the close of the third day.
De Bruyn said he has matured since that last Test against India in October 2019 and hopes to take his opportunity if given time against Australia.
“If I get to play, I want to take it in and enjoy the occasion. As a child growing up and dreaming of playing for the Proteas, the holy grail is playing a Test series Down Under.
“It’s almost like wanting to be a Springbok rugby player and facing the All Blacks — it [a series against Australia] is the same for us as cricketers.”
The Titans man said previous tour successes for South Africa in Australia have been excellent motivation and the only way the current group could add themselves to that history was to face the challenge head-on.
The right-hander knows Australia will be tough opponents in their conditions but feels South Africa could thrive off that challenge and give as good as they get.
“If you look at the team here, the batsmen are experienced — perhaps not at an international level, but they have played the game. They have succeeded and failed, and have been through that rollercoaster and understand what it is all about,” he added.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Proteas need to thrive off the challenge in Australia: Theunis de Bruyn
Image: EPA/Darren England/Backpagepix
Batsman Theunis de Bruyn believes the Proteas will need to be prepared for whatever the hosts throw at them mentally and physically to be successful in the Test series in Australia.
The first Test in the three-match series starts at the Gabba in Brisbane on Saturday.
South Africa finished the third day of their four-day tour match against Cricket Australia XI on 304 for 8 declared to establish a huge 425 lead heading into the final day.
De Bruyn, who last played a Test for South Africa in 2019, was the perfect foil for the returning Rassie van der Dussen, who narrowly missed out on a century when he top-scored in the second innings with a dogged 95 off 184 deliveries.
Middle-order batter De Bruyn was not far off Van der Dussen as he struck 88, the tourists declaring after the fall of Keshav Maharaj shortly before the close of the third day.
De Bruyn said he has matured since that last Test against India in October 2019 and hopes to take his opportunity if given time against Australia.
“If I get to play, I want to take it in and enjoy the occasion. As a child growing up and dreaming of playing for the Proteas, the holy grail is playing a Test series Down Under.
“It’s almost like wanting to be a Springbok rugby player and facing the All Blacks — it [a series against Australia] is the same for us as cricketers.”
The Titans man said previous tour successes for South Africa in Australia have been excellent motivation and the only way the current group could add themselves to that history was to face the challenge head-on.
The right-hander knows Australia will be tough opponents in their conditions but feels South Africa could thrive off that challenge and give as good as they get.
“If you look at the team here, the batsmen are experienced — perhaps not at an international level, but they have played the game. They have succeeded and failed, and have been through that rollercoaster and understand what it is all about,” he added.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE
Dredging up Sandpapergate will give Australia ammunition: Simons to Proteas
Proteas batter Van der Dussen raring to go against Australia
Momentum Proteas batter Mignon du Preez calls time on successful career
Rassie van der Dussen expects better showing from Proteas in Australia
Maketa will use tour match to solve Proteas selection puzzles
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos