Cricket

Proteas need to thrive off the challenge in Australia: Theunis de Bruyn

11 December 2022 - 17:19
Amir Chetty Sports reporter
Theunis de Bruyn of South Africa bats in the warm-up cricket match against Cricket Australia XI at Allan Border Field in Brisbane, Australia on December 11 2022.
Theunis de Bruyn of South Africa bats in the warm-up cricket match against Cricket Australia XI at Allan Border Field in Brisbane, Australia on December 11 2022.
Image: EPA/Darren England/Backpagepix

Batsman Theunis de Bruyn believes the Proteas will need to be prepared for whatever the hosts throw at them mentally and physically to be successful in the Test series in Australia.

The first Test in the three-match series starts at the Gabba in Brisbane on Saturday.

South Africa finished the third day of their four-day tour match against Cricket Australia XI on 304 for 8 declared to establish a huge 425 lead heading into the final day.

De Bruyn, who last played a Test for South Africa in 2019, was the perfect foil for the returning Rassie van der Dussen, who narrowly missed out on a century when he top-scored in the second innings with a dogged 95 off 184 deliveries.

Middle-order batter De Bruyn was not far off Van der Dussen as he struck 88, the tourists declaring after the fall of Keshav Maharaj shortly before the close of the third day.

De Bruyn said he has matured since that last Test against India in October 2019 and hopes to take his opportunity if given time against Australia.

“If I get to play, I want to take it in and enjoy the occasion. As a child growing up and dreaming of playing for the Proteas, the holy grail is playing a Test series Down Under.

“It’s almost like wanting to be a Springbok rugby player and facing the All Blacks — it [a series against Australia] is the same for us as cricketers.”

The Titans man said previous tour successes for South Africa in Australia have been excellent motivation and the only way the current group could add themselves to that history was to face the challenge head-on.

The right-hander knows Australia will be tough opponents in their conditions but feels South Africa could thrive off that challenge and give as good as they get.

“If you look at the team here, the batsmen are experienced — perhaps not at an international level, but they have played the game. They have succeeded and failed, and have been through that rollercoaster and understand what it is all about,” he added.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Dredging up Sandpapergate will give Australia ammunition: Simons to Proteas

The former Proteas ODI seamer urges to be taciturn and patient in the upcoming Test series against Australia
Sport
2 days ago

Proteas batter Van der Dussen raring to go against Australia

With no prior experience of playing Test Cricket in Australia, Proteas batter Rassie van der Dussen will go into the upcoming three-match series with ...
Sport
1 day ago

Momentum Proteas batter Mignon du Preez calls time on successful career

Momentum Proteas batting mainstay Mignon du Preez has hanged up her bat in a shocking development as the ICC Women's T20 World Cup starts in the ...
Sport
2 days ago

Rassie van der Dussen expects better showing from Proteas in Australia

Proteas batter Rassie van der Dussen believes they have prepared well for their upcoming three-match Test series in Australia.
Sport
3 days ago

Maketa will use tour match to solve Proteas selection puzzles

Proteas interim head coach Malibongwe Maketa will use the four-day match against a Cricket Australia XI to fit the final pieces of his selection ...
Sport
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Neymar says he is unsure if he will play again with Brazil Soccer
  2. Orlando Pirates announce two big signings Soccer
  3. US sportswriter Grant Wahl dies after 'acute distress' covering World Cup — ... Soccer
  4. Leave Ronaldo alone, says Portugal coach Santos ahead of quarterfinal Soccer
  5. Moroccans scramble for flights ahead of World Cup quarterfinal against Portugal Soccer

Latest Videos

'There is no issue, there is no crisis': Ramaphosa responds to Phala Phala
e-Hailing 'mob justice' accused denied bail