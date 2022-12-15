Cricket

Bavuma 'smiling and confident again' before Oz Test series: SA coach Maketa

15 December 2022 - 10:00
Amir Chetty Sports reporter
Temba Bavuma runs laps after of South Africa's tour match agaianst a Cricket Australia XI at Allan Border Field in Brisbane on December 12 2022.
Temba Bavuma runs laps after of South Africa's tour match agaianst a Cricket Australia XI at Allan Border Field in Brisbane on December 12 2022.
Image: Albert Perez/Getty Images

Proteas interim coach Malibongwe Maketa has come out strongly in support of Temba Bavuma heading into the first Test against Australia at the Gabba in Brisbane on Saturday.

The right-hander has not played much red ball cricket in the past eight months.

Bavuma was ruled out of the tour of the UK after an elbow injury and returned to the national fold only when he led the side in their ill-fated ICC Men’s T20 World Cup campaign in Australia.

He became the subject of vigorous debate after disappointing performances, with various aspects of his white ball game and leadership brought into question.

Bavuma took time off after returning to South Africa and did not feature in any of the opening three Cricket South Africa four-day franchise series games in November.

Bavuma did not bat in the first innings of the tour match against the Cricket Australia XI over an injury concern. He made 28 off 92 balls in the second innings of the drawn game.

Speaking about Bavuma’s state of mind, Maketa said the Lions player was in a good space and smiling again.

“I am very happy with how he has progressed with his batting since his return to the squad,” the coach said.

“It would have been nice for him to have two innings [against the CA XI], but he has batted a lot since we got here. So, in terms of that and the work he has done, I am very happy.

“Where he is mentally — smiling and confident again — bodes well for us, [him] being one of our best batsmen going into the series.”

Maketa said the Proteas have prepared well for the first instalment of the three-match series.

SA20 announce Betway as title sponsor

As momentum builds towards the start of SA20 in January, the tournament has announced Betway as its title sponsor.
Sport
22 hours ago

The four-day tour match had given his side a lot of confidence and valuable time in the middle.

“We have been lucky to come here and spend time in conditions similar to what we will face.

“The batters scored good runs in the warm-up game. Dean [Elgar] got 100, Kyle [Verreynne] and Theunis [de Bruin] both got 80s and Rassie [van der Dussen] got a 90, so we had an opportunity to spend time in the middle.

“Some of the guys got to face enough balls to feel comfortable while the bowlers have been hitting the lengths we have been challenging them to hit, so we are very happy with how things have gone.”

Asked how his batting line-up might look, Maketa said: “We have our ideas but we want to give the wicket another day or so.

“We were at the Gabba for the first time today [Wednesday] and speaking to the curator. He feels we are still a long way out for us to get an idea of how the wicket will look or play, so we will give ourselves a few more hours to make those decisions.”

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

SA need quick, decisive blows with the ball against Aussies: Langeveldt

Bowling coach Charl Langeveldt believes his attack must strike quickly and decisively if the Proteas are to enjoy success down under.
Sport
2 days ago

Proteas need to thrive off the challenge in Australia: Theunis de Bruyn

Batsman Theunis de Bruyn believes the Proteas will need to be prepared for whatever the hosts throw at them mentally and physically to be successful ...
Sport
3 days ago

Ngidi raring to go in fast bowlers’ paradise

Lungi Ngidi is relishing the prospect of bowling at the Gabba in Brisbane, reputed as a fast bowler's paradise because of its pace and bounce similar ...
Sport
4 days ago

Dredging up Sandpapergate will give Australia ammunition: Simons to Proteas

The former Proteas ODI seamer urges to be taciturn and patient in the upcoming Test series against Australia
Sport
6 days ago

Rassie van der Dussen expects better showing from Proteas in Australia

Proteas batter Rassie van der Dussen believes they have prepared well for their upcoming three-match Test series in Australia.
Sport
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Four reasons why many South Africans will refuse to support Morocco Soccer
  2. Why Mbuyiseni Ndlozi ‘refuses’ to celebrate historic African World Cup win Soccer
  3. From parallel conferences to Caf links: Four SA politicians who have taken aim ... Soccer
  4. Pics of Benni McCarthy and Robin van Persie have fans dreaming Soccer
  5. WATCH | Motsepe jumps out of chair celebrating Morocco at the World Cup Soccer

Latest Videos

'As a disciplined member of the ANC I vote yes' - NDZ defies party lines in ...
'As a disciplined member of the ANC I vote yes' - NDZ defies party lines in ...