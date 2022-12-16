“Challenging these players to coming here and really do well is a great honour.”
Proteas interim coach Maketa says he has earned the right to lead the team
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images
As the first of three Test matches against Australia on Saturday draws closer, newly installed interim Proteas coach Malibongwe Maketa says he has earned the right to lead the team.
Maketa was put in charge of the team for this important ICC World Test Championship starting at the Gabba in Brisbane, where both teams will be looking for a winning start.
“Working at international level it is not something you get given but you have to earn it, and I would like to believe I have done that,” he said as the Proteas continued with their preparations this week.
“Working with our best players in the country and the skill t they are executing at the level they are working at for me is a goal achieved and I know this is only in the interim.
“Challenging these players to coming here and really do well is a great honour.”
Maketa, who has worked as South Africa "A" coach for many years, where he worked with some of the players in the squad, said he is not new to international cricket as he worked with former coach Mark Boucher.
“I played the support role for Mark Boucher and in many ways I am from high performance. In England, I was there for the First Test at Lord’s, so I worked with the players on a consistent basis.
“It was not foreign coming in. I have been touching base with e every one of them in each of the Test series we have played and from that point of view it has been an almost seamless transition.”
Maketa also spoke on the importance of having a good relationship with captain Dean Elgar.
“Working with Dean was important for me that we don’t use this period as an excuse that we didn’t have or that. Dean had been a consistent voice and I have made sure we thrive on that.
“I try to support him as much as possible in terms of getting and keeping what we have been doing well for a long period of time to come.”
