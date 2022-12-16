Cricket

Proteas interim coach Maketa says he has earned the right to lead the team

16 December 2022 - 09:29
New Proteas interim coach Malibongwe Maketa.
New Proteas interim coach Malibongwe Maketa.
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

As the first of three Test matches against Australia on Saturday draws closer, newly installed interim Proteas coach Malibongwe Maketa says he has earned the right to lead the team.

Maketa was put in charge of the team for this important ICC World Test Championship starting at the Gabba in Brisbane, where both teams will be looking for a winning start.

“Working at international level it is not something you get given but you have to earn it, and I would like to believe I have done that,” he said as the Proteas continued with their preparations this week.

“Working with our best players in the country and the skill t they are executing at the level they are working at for me is a goal achieved and I know this is only in the interim.

Maketa backs Proteas bowlers for 20 wickets at 'sexy bounce' Gabba

Proteas interim coach Malibongwe Maketa is backing his bowlers to take 20 wickets in the first of three Tests against Australia in Brisbane starting ...
Sport
20 hours ago

“Challenging these players to coming here and really do well is a great honour.”

Maketa, who has worked as South Africa "A" coach for many years, where he worked with some of the players in the squad, said he is not new to international cricket as he worked with former coach Mark Boucher.

“I played the support role for Mark Boucher and in many ways I am from high performance. In England, I was there for the First Test at Lord’s, so I worked with the players on a consistent basis.

“It was not foreign coming in. I have been touching base with e every one of them in each of the Test series we have played and from that point of view it has been an almost seamless transition.”

Bavuma 'smiling and confident again' before Oz Test series: SA coach Maketa

Proteas interim coach Malibongwe Maketa has come out strongly in support of Temba Bavuma heading into the first Test against Australia at the Gabba ...
Sport
1 day ago

Maketa also spoke on the importance of having a good relationship with captain Dean Elgar.

“Working with Dean was important for me that we don’t use this period as an excuse that we didn’t have or that. Dean had been a consistent voice and I have made sure we thrive on that.

“I try to support him as much as possible in terms of getting and keeping what we have been doing well for a long period of time to come.”

SA need quick, decisive blows with the ball against Aussies: Langeveldt

Bowling coach Charl Langeveldt believes his attack must strike quickly and decisively if the Proteas are to enjoy success down under.
Sport
3 days ago

Proteas need to thrive off the challenge in Australia: Theunis de Bruyn

Batsman Theunis de Bruyn believes the Proteas will need to be prepared for whatever the hosts throw at them mentally and physically to be successful ...
Sport
4 days ago

Proteas batter Van der Dussen raring to go against Australia

With no prior experience of playing Test Cricket in Australia, Proteas batter Rassie van der Dussen will go into the upcoming three-match series with ...
Sport
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Four reasons why many South Africans will refuse to support Morocco Soccer
  2. WATCH | Motsepe jumps out of chair celebrating Morocco at the World Cup Soccer
  3. From parallel conferences to Caf links: Four SA politicians who have taken aim ... Soccer
  4. Why Mbuyiseni Ndlozi ‘refuses’ to celebrate historic African World Cup win Soccer
  5. Pics of Benni McCarthy and Robin van Persie have fans dreaming Soccer

Latest Videos

'As a disciplined member of the ANC I vote yes' - NDZ defies party lines in ...
'As a disciplined member of the ANC I vote yes' - NDZ defies party lines in ...