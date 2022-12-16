Cricket

'There will be feisty encounters and egos,' says Dean Elgar before first Test against the Aussies

16 December 2022 - 13:24 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
South African Test Captain Dean Elgar speaks before a South Africa training session at The Gabba on December 16, 2022 in Brisbane, Australia.
South African Test Captain Dean Elgar speaks before a South Africa training session at The Gabba on December 16, 2022 in Brisbane, Australia.
Image: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

Proteas opener and red ball cricket skipper Dean Elgar expects a few feisty encounters and egos to spice up the first of three Tests between Australia and South Africa at the Gabba on Saturday.

The Proteas and the Aussies meet for the first time in a Test match since the infamous 2018 sandpaper scandal in Cape Town.

South Africa are in Australia for a three-match Test series under interim coach Malibongwe Maketa who took over from former coach Mark Boucher.

The first match starts on Saturday in Brisbane (2.20am, SA time).

The last Test series between the sides made the headlines for all the wrong reasons as Cameron Bancroft was caught on TV trying to roughen one side of the ball with sandpaper in Cape Town.

Aussies captain Steve Smith and David Warner were banned for a year while Bancroft received a nine-month ban.

“There will be moments, no doubt, where there’s going to be a few feisty encounters,” Elgar said before the match.

“Hopefully it doesn’t reach the stage we experienced in 2018.

“[We haven’t spoken about that], I think what happened in the past has happened. There’s no grudges with what has happened.

“But we know we want to win and they also want to win. There’s always going to be a moment where egos and the heat of the moment get to the guys.

“But I think it will be better controlled this time around.”

For the Proteas, the focus has been on ensuring their batters, who have disappointed in the build up to this series, are at their best as Elgar expects a tough time against the Australian attack.

Proteas interim coach Maketa says he has earned the right to lead the team

As the first of three Test matches against Australia on Saturday draws closer, newly installed interim Proteas coach Malibongwe Maketa says he has ...
Sport
5 hours ago

“The Aussie attack is always one you have to compete with. I know if you implement yourself as a batting unit you can get through the tough times,” he said.

“There’s going to be a lot of tough times and you have to knuckle down and grind it out irrespective of the conditions we have in front of us.

“As the batting unit we’ve got to knuckle down. Ja, the bowling unit they put out is always going to be something that will keep you busy.

“It’s always an exciting prospect facing the Aussie attack and facing any Test attack is always exciting.

“What happened in 2018, the bowling attack they had was also a competitive attack, no doubt. I think at the moment they are a bit more established from a bowling point of view. We have to be mindful and respectful around that. But we know if we implement our things we can get through it.”

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

SA20 announce Betway as title sponsor

As momentum builds towards the start of SA20 in January, the tournament has announced Betway as its title sponsor.
Sport
2 days ago

Bavuma 'smiling and confident again' before Oz Test series: SA coach Maketa

Proteas interim coach Malibongwe Maketa has come out strongly in support of Temba Bavuma heading into the first Test against Australia at the Gabba ...
Sport
1 day ago

Maketa backs Proteas bowlers for 20 wickets at 'sexy bounce' Gabba

Proteas interim coach Malibongwe Maketa is backing his bowlers to take 20 wickets in the first of three Tests against Australia in Brisbane starting ...
Sport
23 hours ago

SA need quick, decisive blows with the ball against Aussies: Langeveldt

Bowling coach Charl Langeveldt believes his attack must strike quickly and decisively if the Proteas are to enjoy success down under.
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Four reasons why many South Africans will refuse to support Morocco Soccer
  2. WATCH | Motsepe jumps out of chair celebrating Morocco at the World Cup Soccer
  3. From parallel conferences to Caf links: Four SA politicians who have taken aim ... Soccer
  4. Why Mbuyiseni Ndlozi ‘refuses’ to celebrate historic African World Cup win Soccer
  5. Pics of Benni McCarthy and Robin van Persie have fans dreaming Soccer

Latest Videos

ANC elective conference start delayed, Mabe confirms NDZ and others won't face ...
'As a disciplined member of the ANC I vote yes' - NDZ defies party lines in ...