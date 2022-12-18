Cricket

Australia captain Cummins praises Starc as paceman joins 300 club

18 December 2022 - 15:23 By Reuters
Mitchell Starc of Australia is congratulated after dismissing Rassie van der Dussen of South Africa and getting his 300th Test wicket on day two of the first Test at The Gabba in Brisbane on December 18 2022.
Mitchell Starc of Australia is congratulated after dismissing Rassie van der Dussen of South Africa and getting his 300th Test wicket on day two of the first Test at The Gabba in Brisbane on December 18 2022.
Image: Albert Perez/Getty Images

Australia captain Pat Cummins lavished praise on Mitchell Starc as the rangy left-arm paceman joined the 300 wickets club in style on Sunday in the first Test win over South Africa.

Starc brought up the milestone by bowling Rassie van der Dussen for a duck with a trademark inswinging yorker that sliced through the No 3's bat and pad and sent the Gabba crowd into a frenzy before lunch on day two.

The 32-year-old pointed to the crowd as he jogged down the pitch to be mobbed by his team mates.

Eleven years after his debut against New Zealand in Brisbane, Starc became the seventh Australian to take 300 scalps in Tests, joining Shane Warne, Glenn McGrath, teammate Nathan Lyon, Dennis Lillee and Mitchell Johnson.

“He just keeps impressing,” said Cummins after Australia completed a six-wicket win over the Proteas in two days.

“The longevity to take 300 wickets in over 10 years, I think he just keeps going to a different level.

“You saw him [bowling] around the wicket, nipping the ball away — that's a new skill for him.

“Absolute huge member of our team and he continues to get better and better.”

Starc finished with five wickets for the match, including the dismissal of Temba Bavuma for 38 in the first innings that broke a 98-run partnership with Kyle Verreynne and triggered the Proteas' collapse to be all out for 152.

Starc could have had his 300th wicket on day one when he had Kagiso Rabada hit straight to Travis Head but the Australia No 5 juggled then spilt the catch, drawing a groan from the crowd.

Starc said Head was the first to congratulate him on Sunday after bowling Van der Dussen.

“Very cool, very privileged. I'll reflect on it later but just nice to get a Test wicket,” he said.

“Obviously the last 18 months to two years have been probably some of the best Test cricket I've played, so hopefully that can continue.”

READ MORE

Australia scuttle Proteas for 99 for first Test victory in two days

Australia completed a six-wicket victory within two days in the first Test against South Africa on Sunday as the Proteas crumbled on a green Gabba ...
Sport
13 hours ago

Proteas skipper Elgar asked umpires if Gabba wicket was unsafe

South Africa captain Dean Elgar said he asked the umpires if the green Gabba wicket was unsafe for playing after his team crumbled and suffered a ...
Sport
8 hours ago

Verreynne has confidence in bowlers to restrict Australia on day 2

South African wicketkeeper/batter Kyle Verreynne says there is a lot left in the tank for their bowlers led by Kagiso Rabada to restrict Australia ...
Sport
1 day ago

Australia get 'Head' start in first Test against South Africa

Travis Head struck a belligerent half-century to give Australia the upper hand on day one of the series-opening test against South Africa after the ...
Sport
1 day ago

Maketa backs Proteas bowlers for 20 wickets at 'sexy bounce' Gabba

Proteas interim coach Malibongwe Maketa is backing his bowlers to take 20 wickets in the first of three Tests against Australia in Brisbane starting ...
Sport
3 days ago

Proteas interim coach Maketa says he has earned the right to lead the team

As the first of three Test matches against Australia on Saturday draws closer, newly installed interim Proteas coach Malibongwe Maketa says he has ...
Sport
2 days ago

'There will be feisty encounters and egos,' says Dean Elgar before first Test against the Aussies

Proteas opener and red ball cricket skipper Dean Elgar expects a few feisty encounters and egos to spice up the first time of three Tests between ...
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. WATCH | Outrage as Danish TV compares Morocco team to monkeys Soccer
  2. WATCH | Motsepe jumps out of chair celebrating Morocco at the World Cup Soccer
  3. PODCAST | I would dribble out the box and Bondarenko would shout at me: ... Soccer
  4. Boxing 'US fighter slept on a bench' because of Durban fiasco promoter Sport
  5. Four reasons why many South Africans will refuse to support Morocco Soccer

Latest Videos

'More than 50% of Gauteng branches rejected Ramaphosa' says Maile
Ramaphosa criticises cadres for disunity after heckling disrupts opening speech ...