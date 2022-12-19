Australia have 'good problem' as Hazlewood pushes for MCG recall

"[Boland] was on the radar for the MCG last year because of exactly what we’ve seen him do,” Bailey said on Monday.

“He bashes a length, and his ability to take multiple wickets in the same over speaks to how consistent he is and the questions he asks of the batter right from ball one.

“He’s going fantastically [but] Josh is recovering really well. He had another really good hit-out [on Sunday] and is close to 90% I reckon.

“He’ll keep building and clearly we’ve got a decision to make, but it’s a good problem to have.”

Australia completed victory at the Gabba in two days, batting marginally better than the Proteas on a perilous, grassy pitch that South Africa captain Dean Elgar complained was unfair on the batters.

Thirty-four wickets fell, including the four that Australia lost chasing 34 runs for victory.

South Africa's batsmen had the worst of the conditions as the pitch quickened on day two, making the relative form of the teams difficult to assess.

Bailey said he had no concerns about David Warner's lean run, after the opener managed only three runs at the Gabba.

“No doubt David would be the first to say he’d like a few more runs and to be contributing a bit more,” he said. “But [we have] full confidence that will come.”

Reuters