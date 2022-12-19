Cricket

Rabada calls for patience with 'inexperienced' Proteas

19 December 2022 - 11:04 By Reuters
Kagiso Rabada evades a ball during day two of the Proteas' first Test defeat against Australia at The Gabba in Brisbane on December 18 2022.
Kagiso Rabada evades a ball during day two of the Proteas' first Test defeat against Australia at The Gabba in Brisbane on December 18 2022.
Image: Albert Perez/Getty Images

Pace bowler Kagiso Rabada said South Africa's inexperienced squad needs time to adapt to playing on the international stage after they suffered a six-wicket loss to Australia within two days in the first Test in Brisbane.

The Proteas were bowled out for 152 in the first innings and routed for 99 shortly after tea on day two, leaving Australia needing just 34 runs for a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

“I've played in a team in a star-studded line-up, where you are literally playing with greats of the game,” Rabada said. “I don't think that happens quite frequently.

“Now, with the situation we're faced with there's a whole lot of players who have come in who have the ability but need to get used to the international circuit.”

Captain Dean Elgar is the most-capped player in the team with 80 appearances, followed by Rabada with 56. Excluding Elgar and Temba Bavuma (52), the rest of the top six in the battling line-up have 41 caps between them.

“There needs to be an element of patience and understanding but at the same time, you can't advocate for bad performances. However, we're quite positive,” Rabada added.

The second Test begins on 'Boxing Day' at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

READ MORE

Proteas skipper Elgar asked umpires if Gabba wicket was unsafe

South Africa captain Dean Elgar said he asked the umpires if the green Gabba wicket was unsafe for playing after his team crumbled and suffered a ...
Sport
1 day ago

Australia captain Cummins praises Starc as paceman joins 300 club

Australia captain Pat Cummins lavished praise on Mitchell Starc as the rangy left-arm paceman joined the 300 wickets club in style on Sunday in the ...
Sport
23 hours ago

Australia scuttle Proteas for 99 for first Test victory in two days

Australia completed a six-wicket victory within two days in the first Test against South Africa on Sunday as the Proteas crumbled on a green Gabba ...
Sport
1 day ago

'There will be feisty encounters and egos,' says Dean Elgar before first Test against the Aussies

Proteas opener and red ball cricket skipper Dean Elgar expects a few feisty encounters and egos to spice up the first time of three Tests between ...
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. WATCH | Outrage as Danish TV compares Morocco team to monkeys Soccer
  2. Boxing 'US fighter slept on a bench' because of Durban fiasco promoter Sport
  3. Messi wins Golden Ball, Mbappé takes Golden Boot after incredible final Soccer
  4. PODCAST | I would dribble out the box and Bondarenko would shout at me: ... Soccer
  5. POLL | Who will win the World Cup? Soccer

Latest Videos

'More than 50% of Gauteng branches rejected Ramaphosa' says Maile
Ramaphosa criticises cadres for disunity after heckling disrupts opening speech ...