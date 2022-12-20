England complete historic first Test series whitewash in Pakistan

England have made huge progress under Stokes and new head coach Brendon McCullum, whose high-risk high-reward 'Bazball' style has brought nine wins in 10 Tests.

Before the change in leadership England had been mired in a miserable run of one win in 17 Tests.

Asked to sum up England's first Test tour of Pakistan since 2005, Stokes said: “Perfect.”

“We've got a process we want to play but the challenge was the different pitches for every Test. We stuck to our game plans and adapted really well.

“The commitment and mindset have been top drawer. It comes down to the belief that I and the 10 other guys have. That resonates around everyone, the confidence everyone has gives me so much confidence in myself too.”

Harry Brook was named player of the match and the series, after making 111 in the first innings in Karachi, his third ton in as many matches. “Probably been my best tour so far,” he said.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam said they had played well in parts but could not keep the pressure on for long enough.

“We were not good enough to fight back but, credit to England they played really well,” he said.