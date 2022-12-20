Cricket

England complete historic first Test series whitewash in Pakistan

20 December 2022 - 11:32 By Reuters
Ben Duckett of England celebrates hitting the winning runs on day four of the third Test against Pakistan at Karachi National Stadium on December 20 2022.
Image: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

England's bold brand of cricket brought more accolades on Tuesday as they became the first Test team to complete a 3-0 whitewash in Pakistan with their eight-wicket victory in the third and final match in Karachi.

The tourists, having restricted Pakistan to 216 in the second innings, comfortably chased a target of 167 to bring up their third straight victory in the series after wins in Rawalpindi and Multan.

Before the tour, England had won only two Tests in Pakistan and it was their first series win in the country since 2000-2001.

An opening partnership of 87 from Zak Crawley (41) and Ben Duckett (82 not out) had given England a flying start while all-rounder Rehan Ahmed, promoted to No 3, made 10 runs before the 18-year-old leg spinner lost his off stump on Monday.

Ahmed had put England in control of the Test on day three after becoming the youngest bowler in men's Test history to take a five-wicket haul on debut.

Duckett and captain Ben Stokes (35 not out) returned to the crease on Tuesday and their 73-run partnership pushed England over the line during the morning session of day four.

England have made huge progress under Stokes and new head coach Brendon McCullum, whose high-risk high-reward 'Bazball' style has brought nine wins in 10 Tests.

Before the change in leadership England had been mired in a miserable run of one win in 17 Tests.

Asked to sum up England's first Test tour of Pakistan since 2005, Stokes said: “Perfect.”

“We've got a process we want to play but the challenge was the different pitches for every Test. We stuck to our game plans and adapted really well.

“The commitment and mindset have been top drawer. It comes down to the belief that I and the 10 other guys have. That resonates around everyone, the confidence everyone has gives me so much confidence in myself too.”

Harry Brook was named player of the match and the series, after making 111 in the first innings in Karachi, his third ton in as many matches. “Probably been my best tour so far,” he said.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam said they had played well in parts but could not keep the pressure on for long enough.

“We were not good enough to fight back but, credit to England they played really well,” he said.

