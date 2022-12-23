“The guys are out there putting their best behind the scenes and I am confident we are going to get it right.”
Proteas batting coach Sammons says players are working on technical and mental issues
Image: Isuru Sameera Peiris/Gallo Images
On the back of poor batting performances over the past few months, Proteas batting coach Justin Sammons says players are working on technical and mental issues behind the scenes.
South Africa have struggled with the bat over the past year or so, failing to reach 200 in their last six completed Test innings and scoring only two centuries during this lean period.
Against the Aussies at the Gabba last week, SA scored 251 runs with the familiar batting collapse rearing its ugly head as they buckled under pressure from Australian quicks Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Scott Boland and Cameron Green.
As they prepared to take on Australia in the second of three Tests at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Monday, Sammons said they are determined to get things right.
“We have to keep our belief. We know we haven’t played to our potential over the past couple of Tests but we are determined to get it right,” said Sammons.
“The guys are out there putting their best behind the scenes and I am confident we are going to get it right.”
Sammons said players are looking to improve on technical and mental aspects of their games to be prepared for what is expected to be a sold out MCG on Boxing Day.
“It does depend on the individual, where they are at in their careers and what they are looking to improve. For most guys, it is more the mental space, declaring game plans and committing to those game plans.
“Guys always want to tough up on a few technical issues and make sure all of that is in place and they can go and trust their games. It does come down to the individual and where they are at.”
Proteas batters were put under pressure by Australian quicks in Starc, Cummins and Boland, who may be recalled by Josh Hazlewood, and Green in the first Test.
“Each bowler has their strengths. We speak individually about the bowlers and what they are looking to do to us. We know as a batting group they are one of the best attacks in the world if not the best.
“We have to be out defensively and on the attack. If there are opportunities to score we have to make sure we take them and defensively we have to be in good positions and commit.”
The Gabba pitch earned one demerit point for a "below average" rating in the first Test. where 34 wickets fall across 144 overs, and Sammons said it is too talk about the MCG pitch.
“It is a few days out, so it is going to be tough to say but it is a little bit soft at the moment and we will see where it’s at in two or three days’ time,” he said, dismissing that they lost the first match because of the Gabba wicket.
“Both teams play on it at the end of the day and you can’t use the conditions as an excuse. The bottom line is that we didn’t play to our potential. If did we would have had a better chance to win the game. Both teams play on the same surface and it’s who adapts first.
“Obviously they showed in the first Test and we have to correct mistakes in this Test. Our bowling unit has been unbelievable in this Test championship cycle and as the batting group they also want to pull their weight and contribute to match winning performances.”
