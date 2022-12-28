Cricket

Australia's Green ruled out of Sydney Test with broken finger

28 December 2022 - 14:11 By Reuters
Cameron Green of Australia bats during day three of the second Test against South Africa at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on December 28 2022.
Image: Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

Australia all-rounder Cameron Green will not bowl for the rest of the second Test against South Africa in Melbourne and has been ruled out of the third and final match in Sydney to recover from a broken finger, the team said on Wednesday.

Green was struck in the right index finger by an Anrich Nortje ball and retired hurt late on day two at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

“You try to not show the pain straightaway,” Green told cricket.com.au. “I marked my guard again and walked a couple of steps, and I was like, 'I reckon my finger is out of place here'.

Short highlights of the third day of the second Test between Australia and South Africa at the MCG.

“I checked on it — it looked a bit inverted is the only way I can explain it. It already had a big cut in it, then I got the bad news after the scan.”

Green, who was picked up for $2.12m (R36m) in the recent Indian Premier League auctions by Mumbai Indians, took a career-best five-wicket haul in the first innings at the MCG on day one.

He returned on Wednesday to bat, contributing an unbeaten 51 with a broken finger as he became the first Australian in four years to notch a fifty and a five-for in the same Test.

After finishing the Melbourne Test, Green will have a period of rest ahead of the tour of India in early February, the Australian team said.

“I'm going to do as much as I can to get it right and try to go to India,” the 23-year-old said.

“A lot of people talk about the tour to India, how tough it is mentally and physically. It's going to be a huge tour for us. We're as best prepared as we're ever going to be, so (I’m) looking forward to it.”

Australia lead the series 1-0 after winning the opener in Brisbane by six wickets.

The home side are poised to clinch the series. They declared on 575/8 in response to SA's first innings 189. The Proteas were on 15/1 at stumps in their second innings on day three.

