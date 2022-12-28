Australia's Green ruled out of Sydney Test with broken finger

“I checked on it — it looked a bit inverted is the only way I can explain it. It already had a big cut in it, then I got the bad news after the scan.”

Green, who was picked up for $2.12m (R36m) in the recent Indian Premier League auctions by Mumbai Indians, took a career-best five-wicket haul in the first innings at the MCG on day one.

He returned on Wednesday to bat, contributing an unbeaten 51 with a broken finger as he became the first Australian in four years to notch a fifty and a five-for in the same Test.

After finishing the Melbourne Test, Green will have a period of rest ahead of the tour of India in early February, the Australian team said.

“I'm going to do as much as I can to get it right and try to go to India,” the 23-year-old said.

“A lot of people talk about the tour to India, how tough it is mentally and physically. It's going to be a huge tour for us. We're as best prepared as we're ever going to be, so (I’m) looking forward to it.”

Australia lead the series 1-0 after winning the opener in Brisbane by six wickets.

The home side are poised to clinch the series. They declared on 575/8 in response to SA's first innings 189. The Proteas were on 15/1 at stumps in their second innings on day three.