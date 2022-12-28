Cricket

Proteas bowling coach Langeveldt laments lack of control from fast bowlers

28 December 2022 - 11:53
Proteas fast bowler Anrich Nortje is congratulated by teammates after dismissing David Warner of Australia during day three of the second Test match at Melbourne Cricket Ground on December 28 2022.
Image: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Proteas bowling coach Charl Langeveldt was disappointed at the lack of control from the team's fast bowlers as they were battered into submission by Australia on Wednesday.

Australia declared their first innings on 575/8 shortly before tea on day three of the second Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

When rain brought early stumps, the Proteas were trailing by 371 runs on 15/1 and likely to suffer another heavy defeat that will see them lose the series which concludes in Sydney next week. South Africa lost the first Test in Brisbane by six wickets.

Having scored a disappointing 189 in the first innings, South Africa's second innings got off to a poor start as they lost struggling captain Dean Elgar without scoring and they will resume on day four with a mountain to climb.

Short highlights of the third day of the second Test between Australia and South Africa at the MCG.

Langeveldt was asked to reflect on a bowling performance where Kagiso Rabada (2/144), Anrich Nortjé (3/92), Lungi Ngidi (1/98) and Marco Jansen (1/89) struggled on the flat MCG pitch.

“It has been a tough three days for us as the bowling unit,” he said.

“The first session of day one we probably didn’t start well. The next day was kind of rewarding with guys putting in the effort, especially Anrich who bowled a lot in the heat.

“The only problem was control. It is something we need to speak about, something we need to improve on.

“Being a young bowling attack is not an excuse. We need to play a few more Tests together and be able to control the run rate for longer periods.

“But I was happy with the enthusiasm the guys showed. I think they were brilliant and you can’t fault them.”

Langeveldt said part of the South African attack's problem is they have not performed consistently as a unit. He also expects more from strike bowler in chief Rabada.

“It is a red flag. We pride ourselves with bowling 18 consecutive balls [in the right place] — that is one of our KPIs [key performance indicators] and we haven’t achieved that in this game. It is a red flag and we need to improve on that.

“'KG [Rabada] wasn’t on song. I can single him out and a few of the other guys in periods where we didn’t bowl well as a unit. Partnerships are important for us to get consistency going and they haven’t been there in this game.

“KG is a wicket-taker. The challenge for him is to be able to have control. [Australia's] Pat Cummings, when he started off, leaked a few runs but then got consistent and was aggressive.

“The challenge is to make him [Rabada] a probing bowler. He is one of the leading wicket-takers in red ball cricket but playing on flatter wickets is going to be a challenge for him.

“This is a good cricket wicket — where you will get rewarded with the ball if you stay patient for longer periods. We have played in a lot of Tests where it was more bowler friendly.

The Proteas are up against it and much will be expected from top order batters Sarel Erwee and Theunis de Bruyn when they resume on Thursday morning.

“Just to bat time, we must take it hour by hour. Tomorrow [Thursday] is about the first hour, the next hour, just try to get runs and see where it goes from there. If we can bat for two days it will be brilliant.”

