“I’ll have to tinker here and there but we know where we have fallen short.
“I am not going to change my messaging — there may be a few added extras we may think about as a group.”
Elgar admitted South Africa lacked the fight required at the MCG.
“A lot is going through the mind, I made peace with it last night [Wednesday]. It was always going to be a tough pill to swallow and the negatives far outweigh the positives.
“It was a pretty meek performance in conditions I felt were in favour of really good Test cricket. I'm disappointed at how things ended up, whether [the Test ended] today [Thursday] or tomorrow [Friday].
“I wanted to see us with a fighting chance and giving the Aussies a tough time and taking pride in our wickets. The way it unfolded was disappointing.”
After 'meek performance' Elgar hints at changes to Proteas for SCG Test
Image: Daniel Pockett/Getty Images
Smarting from an embarrassing innings and 182-run loss to Australia in the second Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), deflated Proteas captain Dean Elgar hinted there may be changes for the third and final Test in Sydney on Wednesday.
With their worst Test defeat in Australia since 1931, the Proteas have lost the series to seriously hurt their chances of qualifying for the ICC Test Championship final.
Australia have shored up their No 1 place in the rankings while South Africa dropped from second to fourth.
The Proteas will play for pride in next week's final match at the Sydney Cricket Ground and Elgar said they may be tempted to give opportunities to hungrier players who have not tasted action on the tour.
Australia complete a crushing innings and 182 runs victory at the MCG to claim their first home series victory over the Proteas since 2005-06.
South Africa needed 386 runs to make Australia bat again after the hosts declared on 575/8, but they were meekly bowled out for 204 before tea of day four in an innings that included two comical run-outs.
Elgar, who has also struggled with the bat Down Under, said the team will go all out in Sydney to avoid a series whitewash.
“We are playing for the badge, playing for the pride of our team.
“I said 2-1 sounds much better than 3-0 — we have to believe we can bounce back and put up a huge effort for the third Test. Playing for pride is of the utmost importance for us now.
Australia hand Proteas worst Test defeat since 1931 and seal series
“The conversations are going to be those of playing for this badge because we need to restore pride that has been hurt over the past two weeks.”
With the exception of Kyle Verreynne and Temba Bavuma, the South African batsmen have failed to put runs on the board. Elgar said the team have options among the replacements.
“We have fresh guys on the bench and they will be keen to get going, even if it’s one match for them. Sometimes it is a breath of fresh air that you need going into a really important Test match. The options are there.”
Elgar said his messaging to the troops will essentially be “stay the same”.
Until batters rise to bowlers' level Test cricket will be a struggle for Proteas
