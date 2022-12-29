Cricket

After 'meek performance' Elgar hints at changes to Proteas for SCG Test

29 December 2022 - 11:49
Scott Boland of Australia celebrates the dismissal of Kyle Verreynne of South Africa on day four of the second Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on December 29 2022.
Scott Boland of Australia celebrates the dismissal of Kyle Verreynne of South Africa on day four of the second Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on December 29 2022.
Image: Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

Smarting from an embarrassing innings and 182-run loss to Australia in the second Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), deflated Proteas captain Dean Elgar hinted there may be changes for the third and final Test in Sydney on Wednesday.

With their worst Test defeat in Australia since 1931, the Proteas have lost the series to seriously hurt their chances of qualifying for the ICC Test Championship final.

Australia have shored up their No 1 place in the rankings while South Africa dropped from second to fourth.

The Proteas will play for pride in next week's final match at the Sydney Cricket Ground and Elgar said they may be tempted to give opportunities to hungrier players who have not tasted action on the tour.

Australia complete a crushing innings and 182 runs victory at the MCG to claim their first home series victory over the Proteas since 2005-06.

South Africa needed 386 runs to make Australia bat again after the hosts declared on 575/8, but they were meekly bowled out for 204 before tea of day four in an innings that included two comical run-outs.

Elgar, who has also struggled with the bat Down Under, said the team will go all out in Sydney to avoid a series whitewash.

“We are playing for the badge, playing for the pride of our team.

“I said 2-1 sounds much better than 3-0 — we have to believe we can bounce back and put up a huge effort for the third Test. Playing for pride is of the utmost importance for us now.

Australia hand Proteas worst Test defeat since 1931 and seal series

A depleted Australian attack secured an innings and 182-run victory over South Africa in the second Test on Thursday, wrapping up the series with a ...
Sport
6 hours ago

“The conversations are going to be those of playing for this badge because we need to restore pride that has been hurt over the past two weeks.”

With the exception of Kyle Verreynne and Temba Bavuma, the South African batsmen have failed to put runs on the board. Elgar said the team have options among the replacements.

“We have fresh guys on the bench and they will be keen to get going, even if it’s one match for them. Sometimes it is a breath of fresh air that you need going into a really important Test match. The options are there.”

Elgar said his messaging to the troops will essentially be “stay the same”.

Until batters rise to bowlers' level Test cricket will be a struggle for Proteas

A glaring difference between the batters and bowlers in the Proteas Test team is that the bowlers have KG Rabada leading by example while Dean Elgar ...
Sport
3 days ago

“I’ll have to tinker here and there but we know where we have fallen short.

“I am not going to change my messaging — there may be a few added extras we may think about as a group.”

Elgar admitted South Africa lacked the fight required at the MCG.

“A lot is going through the mind, I made peace with it last night [Wednesday]. It was always going to be a tough pill to swallow and the negatives far outweigh the positives.

“It was a pretty meek performance in conditions I felt were in favour of really good Test cricket. I'm disappointed at how things ended up, whether [the Test ended] today [Thursday] or tomorrow [Friday].

“I wanted to see us with a fighting chance and giving the Aussies a tough time and taking pride in our wickets. The way it unfolded was disappointing.”

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

While the Proteas men ducked in 2022, the women bowled us over

Batting woes made life tough for men in 2022, but the women showed promise
Sport
22 hours ago

Proteas bowling coach Langeveldt laments lack of control from quicks

Proteas bowling coach Charl Langeveldt was disappointed at the lacked of control of the team's fast bowlers as they were battered into submission by ...
Sport
1 day ago

WATCH | Spidercam floors Proteas' Anrich Nortje at the MCG

David Warner's bludgeoning of their bowling and the heat at the Melbourne Cricket Ground were not the only things the Proteas had to worry about on ...
Sport
2 days ago

'Hats off to Warner for the energy and fight he showed': Proteas' Nortje

After a punishing day 2 of the second Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Tuesday where they were demolished by David Warner’s monumental ...
Sport
2 days ago

David Warner crushes Proteas with majestic 200

An emotional and exhausted David Warner retired hurt after a majestic 200 as Australia dominated day 2 of the second Test on Tuesday and South ...
Sport
2 days ago

Carey ton puts Australia in box seat against Proteas at MCG

A maiden century by wicketkeeper Alex Carey pushed Australia closer to a series-sealing victory in the second Test as South Africa's batsmen were ...
Sport
1 day ago

Green machine puts Proteas on Boxing Day canvas at MCG

Cameron Green celebrated a maiden five-wicket innings haul as Australia skittled South Africa for 189 before finishing 45 for one in reply at the end ...
Sport
3 days ago

Australia's Green ruled out of Sydney Test with broken finger

Australia all-rounder Cameron Green will not bowl for the rest of the second Test against South Africa in Melbourne and has been ruled out of the ...
Sport
1 day ago

SA's Russell Domingo resigns as Bangladesh coach

Russell Domingo has resigned as head coach of Bangladesh, days after the team’s home Test series defeat to India.
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Bleskop, ‘unsung hero’ and ‘trifle for the ouens’ — Fans react to Benni ... Soccer
  2. Chiefs looking at transfer market for immediate challenges: Kaizer Motaung Soccer
  3. WATCH | Spidercam floors Proteas' Anrich Nortje at the MCG Cricket
  4. WATCH | This Philly's Games 'Kasi football' stunt has got tongues wagging Soccer
  5. World Cup over, PSL returns with Sundowns-Pirates cracker Soccer

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Reaction as Cyril Ramaphosa wins ANC election