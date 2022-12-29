Cricket

Australia hand Proteas worst Test defeat since 1931 and seal series

29 December 2022 - 08:29 By Ian Ransom
Nathan Lyon of Australia (fifith from let) celebrates the dismissal of Marco Jansen of South Africa (second from left) on day four of the second Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on December 29 2022.
Nathan Lyon of Australia (fifith from let) celebrates the dismissal of Marco Jansen of South Africa (second from left) on day four of the second Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on December 29 2022.
Image: Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

A depleted Australian attack secured an innings and 182-run victory over South Africa in the second Test on Thursday, wrapping up the series with a match to spare after the visitors' batting woes were rudely exposed once more.

Needing 386 runs to make Australia bat again after the hosts had declared on a mammoth 575 for 8, the Proteas were bowled out for 204, with two farcical run-outs hastening their demise before tea on day four at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Australia's win, their fourth in successive Tests in the home summer, shored up top spot in the World Test Championship, while underlining their No 1 ranking in the format.

Having won the last three Test series in Australia, The Proteas' proud record in the country lay in smoking ruins on Thursday.

It was their worst defeat in Australia, eclipsing the innings and 163-run loss in Brisbane in 1931.

Beaten by six wickets in the series-opener in Brisbane, Dean Elgar's side head to the third Test in Sydney with a host of problems and only pride on the line.

Temba Bavuma scored the Proteas' sole half-century in the second innings but the pint-sized No 4 was something of a liability for his partners, running out Khaya Zondo for one and Keshav Maharaj for 13.

After Maharaj's dismissal, Bavuma then top-edged a slog-sweep off spinner Nathan Lyon to be caught for 65, leaving South Africa 176 for 8 and the tail-end exposed.

Lyon finished with 3-58 for the innings, with paceman Scott Boland taking two wickets.

David Warner was named Player of the Match for his epic 200 in scorching heat on day two.

Mitchell Starc, nursing a finger injury, set the tone with a sizzling yorker that trapped Sarel Erwee lbw for 21 after South Africa resumed on 15 for one in the morning.

“Nice way to do it,” said Starc after the win.

“It’s been an interesting week on and off the field with a bit going on but I think in batting and bowling we adapted to all hurdles this week and it was a fantastic win.”

Reuters

READ MORE

While the Proteas men ducked in 2022, the women bowled us over

Batting woes made life tough for men in 2022, but the women showed promise
Sport
17 hours ago

Until batters rise to bowlers' level Test cricket will be a struggle for Proteas

A glaring difference between the batters and bowlers in the Proteas Test team is that the bowlers have KG Rabada leading by example while Dean Elgar ...
Sport
2 days ago

WATCH | Spidercam floors Proteas' Anrich Nortje at the MCG

David Warner's bludgeoning of their bowling and the heat at the Melbourne Cricket Ground were not the only things the Proteas had to worry about on ...
Sport
1 day ago

Australia's Green ruled out of Sydney Test with broken finger

Australia all-rounder Cameron Green will not bowl for the rest of the second Test against South Africa in Melbourne and has been ruled out of the ...
Sport
20 hours ago

Proteas bowling coach Langeveldt laments lack of control from quicks

Proteas bowling coach Charl Langeveldt was disappointed at the lacked of control of the team's fast bowlers as they were battered into submission by ...
Sport
22 hours ago

Carey ton puts Australia in box seat against Proteas at MCG

A maiden century by wicketkeeper Alex Carey pushed Australia closer to a series-sealing victory in the second Test as South Africa's batsmen were ...
Sport
1 day ago

'Hats off to Warner for the energy and fight he showed': Proteas' Nortje

After a punishing day 2 of the second Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Tuesday where they were demolished by David Warner’s monumental ...
Sport
1 day ago

David Warner crushes Proteas with majestic 200

An emotional and exhausted David Warner retired hurt after a majestic 200 as Australia dominated day 2 of the second Test on Tuesday and South ...
Sport
2 days ago

SA's Russell Domingo resigns as Bangladesh coach

Russell Domingo has resigned as head coach of Bangladesh, days after the team’s home Test series defeat to India.
Sport
23 hours ago

Green machine puts Proteas on Boxing Day canvas at MCG

Cameron Green celebrated a maiden five-wicket innings haul as Australia skittled South Africa for 189 before finishing 45 for one in reply at the end ...
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Bleskop, ‘unsung hero’ and ‘trifle for the ouens’ — Fans react to Benni ... Soccer
  2. Chiefs looking at transfer market for immediate challenges: Kaizer Motaung Soccer
  3. WATCH | Spidercam floors Proteas' Anrich Nortje at the MCG Cricket
  4. World Cup over, PSL returns with Sundowns-Pirates cracker Soccer
  5. WATCH | This Philly's Games 'Kasi football' stunt has got tongues wagging Soccer

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Reaction as Cyril Ramaphosa wins ANC election