Australia hand Proteas worst Test defeat since 1931 and seal series

A depleted Australian attack secured an innings and 182-run victory over South Africa in the second Test on Thursday, wrapping up the series with a match to spare after the visitors' batting woes were rudely exposed once more.

Needing 386 runs to make Australia bat again after the hosts had declared on a mammoth 575 for 8, the Proteas were bowled out for 204, with two farcical run-outs hastening their demise before tea on day four at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Australia's win, their fourth in successive Tests in the home summer, shored up top spot in the World Test Championship, while underlining their No 1 ranking in the format.