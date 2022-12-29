Cummins hails 'gutsy' Australia as Starc ruled out of Sydney Test

“We're having a hell of a lot of fun as well doing it together with some of our best mates.”

Unable to straighten his finger and with blood spattered on his Test whites, Starc got the ball rolling for Australia in the morning by trapping Sarel Erwee lbw for 21 with a trademark swinging yorker that crashed into the opener's front foot.

From there he kept the pressure on, his control barely wavering as the hosts handed South Africa their heaviest defeat in Australia.

Afterward, the 32-year-old remarked that painkillers were a “wonderful thing” and joked that the injury might even have helped him.

“I think it's probably just taken a bit of the pressure onto the ball from my middle finger, which I think actually helped the seam position,” Starc, who took three wickets for the match and scored 10 not out with the bat, said.

“So I might see if they want to leave it for a bit longer.

“Obviously with Green's finger it would have been a big ask. I'm sure [the team] would have been able to do it with just Scotty [Boland], Pat and Nathan [Lyon].

“Just nice to be able to play a role and then contribute in that second innings.”

Green will also miss the Sydney Cricket Ground Test, which starts on January 4.