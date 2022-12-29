Cricket

Lions turn on the style against Western Province to lift CSA One-Day Cup

29 December 2022 - 22:39 By MAHLATSE MPHAHLELE AT WANDERERS STADIUM
Lions players celebrate with fast bowler Lutho Sipamla after he got the wicket of Mihlali Mpongwana of Western Province during the CSA 1Day Cup final at the Wanderers Stadium.
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

The Lions served up a solid team performance to beat Western Province by 62 runs and be crowned CSA One-Day Cup champions in their rain affected match at the Wanderers in Johannesburg on Friday night.

Proceedings were delayed for about an hour due to Highveld rain that led to the match being reduced to 48 overs a side after Western Province won the toss and chose to field first.

On what turned out to be a good batting wicket the Lions scored an imposing 358/5, which proved to be a bridge too far for Province, who were bowled out for 296 in 43 overs. Lions fast bowler Lutho Sipamla claimed a fifer.

As they set the target, Joshua Richards top-scored for the hosts with a knock of 94 and he was followed closely by Ryan Rickelton with a solid contribution of 75.

Other notable contributors to the scoreboard for the Lions were Proteas white-ball opener Reeza Hendricks with 69 and Mitchell van Buuren, who pummeled a quick-fire 62 off 36.

With ball in hand, the Western Province bowlers shared the bowling load with Beuran Hendricks, Nandre Burger, Tshepo Moreki, Wayne Parnell and George Linde claiming one wicket each.

The Lions' batters enjoyed a good night in the office but fast bowler Sipamla was not to be outdone as he ended his shift with his maiden List A five-wicket haul and impressive figures of 5/71.

Sipamla claimed the scalps of Jonathan Bird, Tony De Zorzi, Zubayr Hamza, Mihlali Mpongwana and Parnell for what a good return on the night.

The cornerstone of the Lions’ win was their three strong partnerships that frustrated the Province bowling attack.

First up it was the opening partnership of Richards and Rickelton that yielded 142 off 133, then Richards combined with Reeza Hendricks for a stand of 71 off 64 and while Van Buuren and Reeza Hendricks made 86 off 60.

The first wicket to fall was Rickelton, who was strangely left out of the Proteas Test squad for the series to Australia, as he was bamboozled by the spin of George Linde having scored 75. He was followed by Richards who fell six runs shy of his century.

Then it was Reeza Hendricks (69), Van Buuren (62) and Evan Jones (30) while Wiaan Mulder and Sisanda Magala ended the shortened innings unbeaten on 10 and 1 respectively.

Sipamla wreaked havoc with the visitors' top order as he accounted for Jonathan Bird (13), Tony De Zorzi (88) and Zubayr Hamza (0). Reeza Hendricks accounted for Edward Moore (82)and Daniel Smith (24).

Wickets continued to fall with Mihlali Mpongwana (15), Parnell (2), Beuran Hendricks (9), Linde (42) and Burger (0) the next to go.

