Lions turn on the style against Western Province to lift CSA One-Day Cup

The Lions served up a solid team performance to beat Western Province by 62 runs and be crowned CSA One-Day Cup champions in their rain affected match at the Wanderers in Johannesburg on Friday night.

Proceedings were delayed for about an hour due to Highveld rain that led to the match being reduced to 48 overs a side after Western Province won the toss and chose to field first.

On what turned out to be a good batting wicket the Lions scored an imposing 358/5, which proved to be a bridge too far for Province, who were bowled out for 296 in 43 overs. Lions fast bowler Lutho Sipamla claimed a fifer.

As they set the target, Joshua Richards top-scored for the hosts with a knock of 94 and he was followed closely by Ryan Rickelton with a solid contribution of 75.