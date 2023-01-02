Jansen said the squad had reflected on the two losses and still believed they could produce and compete if they fight off the undoubted psychological demons and scars they carry.
“We always have chats after the game, take a day to really reflect on things individually and then come together and speak about what we can improve on,” Jansen said.
“We know we have the individual tools to succeed. It's not like someone still needs to work on his outswinger or a front foot is going too far across the popping crease, whatever the case may be.
“It's about us making that mental shift and a conscious decision to put up a hand and do whatever it takes to influence the team in a good way or get them over the line.”
The Proteas have three Tests remaining in the Test Championship and need to win all three if they are to have any chance of making the final.
Australia preserved their No 1 ranking with their series win against the Proteas but South Africa have slipped from second to fourth place.
“So it's not like we are only going into this game thinking it's just another game and we cruise through it. There's still a goal, still a purpose,” Jansen said.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Proteas can win in Sydney if they fight off their demons: Marco Jansen
Image: Daniel Pockett/Getty Images
It's been a wretched few weeks for Proteas cricket, but Marco Jansen will take comfort in the solid start he made to his Test career.
The Warriors' 22-year-old left-arm quick has only taken four wickets in two digs against an Australian side that wiped the floor with the South Africans Down Under, winning both the first two Tests by an innings.
But it's his form for the Proteas since making his debut in the Boxing Day Test on home soil against India in 2021 that has seen him make the shortlist of four players for the ICC's Emerging Cricketer of the Year award.
In 2022, Jansen took an impressive 36 Test wickets at an average of 19.02. He also made a fighting 59 in a losing cause in the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne to underline his growing reputation as an all-rounder.
The 2.06m fast bowler was pleased with his efforts despite a shaky start to the red ball game.
“It didn't start great, my first over in Test cricket went for 14,” he said before the third and final Test against Australia in Sydney, starting on Wednesday.
“I haven't really thought about it, yet it's gone way better than expected. Couldn't have asked for a better start, I guess.”
But Jansen knows that's all water under the bridge now as he and his teammates attempt to bounce back at the Sydney Cricket Ground despite the odds heavily stacked against them.
Jansen suggested the time for talking is over and the players need to walk the talk.
“I know everyone goes out there to give their best, but ultimately it's about trying to figure out what we can do as a team or individuals to influence the game in a defining way,” said the Mumbai Indians' IPL signing.
“Whether it's taking five blows to the body while batting or bowling seven or eight overs on the trot, it's those things that matter. It's about recognising the moment and doing whatever you can within your power to influence or help the team.
“You can say all these nice things about 150-plus partnerships or guys scoring double centuries, but it's not always the case where a team scores 500 runs and then wins the game.
“Test cricket is sometimes like the first Test, where a partnership of 80 wins you the game. My focus is on identifying those types of moments and capitalising on them.”
Proteas' Theunis De Bruyn to miss final Australia Test
Jansen said the squad had reflected on the two losses and still believed they could produce and compete if they fight off the undoubted psychological demons and scars they carry.
“We always have chats after the game, take a day to really reflect on things individually and then come together and speak about what we can improve on,” Jansen said.
“We know we have the individual tools to succeed. It's not like someone still needs to work on his outswinger or a front foot is going too far across the popping crease, whatever the case may be.
“It's about us making that mental shift and a conscious decision to put up a hand and do whatever it takes to influence the team in a good way or get them over the line.”
The Proteas have three Tests remaining in the Test Championship and need to win all three if they are to have any chance of making the final.
Australia preserved their No 1 ranking with their series win against the Proteas but South Africa have slipped from second to fourth place.
“So it's not like we are only going into this game thinking it's just another game and we cruise through it. There's still a goal, still a purpose,” Jansen said.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
After 'meek performance' Elgar hints at changes to Proteas for SCG Test
South Africa learning international cricket is ‘brutal’: Bavuma
Australia hand Proteas worst Test defeat since 1931 and seal series
Until batters rise to bowlers' level Test cricket will be a struggle for Proteas
While the Proteas men ducked in 2022, the women bowled us over
SA's Russell Domingo resigns as Bangladesh coach
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos