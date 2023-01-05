Australian conditions have proved tricky for opposition spinners in the past, something Maharaj is finding out in this series.
Consistency has been lacking, admits Proteas' Maharaj
In an attack celebrated for its fast and furious elements, Keshav Maharaj’s more serene skills leave him susceptible to bombardment.
When opposition batters have sought a release from the pressure created by Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortjé, Marco Jansen and Lungi Ngidi, it is Maharaj they try to attack. For most of his Test career, the 32-year-old left-arm spinner has used that to his advantage.
He has provided control, created pressure and as a result has taken 154 wickets in 47 Tests. He’s produced game-changing spells, one of which came on debut against Australia, another against New Zealand in 2017 and earlier this year against England at Lord’s.
However, in this series against the former, the home team’s batters have done a better job in targeting him than other opponents in his career.
In Brisbane he was quickly targeted and hit for 17 runs in two overs, a stark contrast to his Australian counterpart Nathan Lyon, who on that seamer-friendly pitch took three wickets in the Proteas’ first innings. In Melbourne, in punishing heat, Maharaj bowled 41.5 overs, conceded 135 runs and failed to take a wicket.
Sydney brought reward in a comfortable return catch to dismiss Steve Smith, but by then he’d scored a hundred and again Australia’s batters dominated, as Maharaj conceded 108 runs in 25 overs.
By the end of day two in the rain-affected third Test, Australia were at 475/4 in their first innings.
Maharaj provided neither a wicket-taking threat nor control of the opposition’s scoring rate, for which he is known.
“I sat last night thinking about the same thing,” he responded to a query about his inability to build pressure.
“I don't think I have changed too much. I’ve been working really hard, but sometimes you have ebbs and flows in your career, and it's one of those happening right now.”
Australian conditions have proved tricky for opposition spinners in the past, something Maharaj is finding out in this series.
“There are good wickets in Australia, you won’t get as much spin as elsewhere, the one thing you can work with is the bounce. When you are behind the eight-ball, it is very difficult to bowl in a certain way.
“It’s give and take, but I think it's more about being consistent, and if I am honest, I haven’t been consistent on this tour,” he conceded. “That is something I really need to address and it may be a case of doing less bowling and keeping my mind fresh.
“It’s not about preparation or lack of work. Maybe the body is a bit tired. I can only tell you that if I was a machine, you could tell me how low my batteries are.”
The Australian batters have been aggressive but measured against Maharaj, with Usman Khawaja, who finished day two needing only five runs to register a maiden Test double hundred, a prime example.
“He’s obviously gone back and worked really hard. [Compared with 2016 and 2018] you can see he plays all around the wicket and trusts his defence. He knows his scoring opportunities. He’s got really good hands,” Maharaj said.
“He’s worked really hard and is a different player from what he was four years ago against spin.
“They have very sound, clear plans and they stick to them, which as batters, is what you want to do to.
“They have played it really well. Obviously I’ve dished up a few ... ,” he tailed off, wanting to say something akin to “rubbish”. It’s been that kind of series for Maharaj and the Proteas.
