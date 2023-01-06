Cricket

Rain drowns third day in Sydney

06 January 2023 - 07:56 By Stuart Hess
Spectators were forced to create their own entertainment as rain washed out the third day's play in the final Test between Australia and South Africa at the SCG on Friday.
Spectators were forced to create their own entertainment as rain washed out the third day's play in the final Test between Australia and South Africa at the SCG on Friday.
Image: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

The third day’s play in the final Test between Australia and South Africa was abandoned without a ball bowled on Friday due to persistent rain in Sydney.

The home team were set to resume with their first innings total on 475/4, with opener Usman Khawaja needing only five more runs to notch up a maiden Test double hundred.

However, inclement weather in Sydney, which had already taken time out of the match, didn’t clear on Friday, preventing any play at all. 

With two days and a possible 196 overs remaining, a result — most likely an Australian win — is possible as long as the weather holds.

For Saturday the forecast is not positive with more rain likely, while Sunday is set to be sunny. 

Proteas spinner Keshav Maharaj admitted after Thursday’s play that the weather had made it tough for both sides.

“In the position we are in, the more time that is taken out of the game the better for us. It also puts Australia in a position where they have to make a plan from hereon in,” he said. 

Play will start half an hour earlier on the last two days (at 1am South Africa time) to make up for some of the time lost.  

READ MORE

Consistency has been lacking, admits Proteas' Maharaj

In an attack celebrated for its fast and furious elements, Keshav Maharaj’s more serene skills leave him susceptible to bombardment.
Sport
20 hours ago

Proteas get dark reminder of the old days Down Under

Those South African viewers who dropped off to sleep on Thursday may have dreamt that they’d been transported back to 2001-02, with Australia ...
Sport
1 day ago

'Talk is cheap,' says Elgar after Proteas go from bat to worse

It’s been four weeks since they touched down in Australia, four months since they lost to England, eight months since they scored over 300 runs in an ...
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ‘I don’t like players who drink and smoke’: Chiefs coach Zwane Soccer
  2. WATCH | ‘It’s not the end of my career coming to SA’ — Fans reacts to Ronaldo’s ... Soccer
  3. Sundowns coach Mokwena happy to work with Komphela and Mngqithi Soccer
  4. Sundowns have won the league already, declares Swallows coach Middendorp Soccer
  5. Kasi football entertainer ‘Blackberry’ defends showboating at Philly’s Games Soccer

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Reaction as Cyril Ramaphosa wins ANC election