Former Proteas captain Du Plessis delivers authentic and personal autobiography in ‘Through Fire’

Faf du Plessis has delivered an autobiography which is authentic and deeply personal.
Through Fire speaks to the true essence of the man, who led the Proteas to the number one Test ranking and the coveted mace.
He is unflinchingly honest on topics ranging from his infidelity, his frosty relationship with Mark Boucher and the suits at Cricket South Africa (CSA) to Zipgate.
While it’s a sports memoir, the book transcends the boundary ropes and delves into areas of finding your why, vulnerability and staying true to yourself.
Du Plessis makes use of leadership, cultural, family and self-stories throughout to showcase self-growth.
He admits that he has made a number of mistakes — one of which was cheating on his then girlfriend and now wife Imari — but it’s all about learning and trying to get better.
When extracts of the book became available, the controversial chapters were plucked by the fourth estate but according to Du Plessis the purpose of the book was definitely not about creating controversy.
Instead it was about Du Plessis opening up his soul in an honest and vulnerable way.
Du Plessis began the project during lockdown and, in his own words, threw his “absolute everything” at the writing process.
For Du Plessis, culture, leadership and relationships are the three golden threads which weave throughout the tapestry of the narrative.
Of the book, CapeTalk 567 presenter John Maytham says, “It’s a story of a boy becoming a man and a not such good man becoming better through constantly looking deep inside himself. It is also a story of leadership and personal growth.”
The 381-page book begins with Faf recounting his childhood and how his father had extremely high expectations of him.
Du Plessis goes on to chart the infancy of his cricket journey and meeting AB de Villiers as a 12-year-old.
He speaks of the bond they built, the competitive edge between them and the envy he had for De Villiers’ natural abilities.
He said he wanted to score more runs than AB and outperform him in representative cricket.
The duo would go on to play together for the Proteas and were highly successful in all formats of the game.
As a young cricketer in the Proteas side, Du Plessis was embroiled in “Zipgate”.
In 2013, he was caught tampering with the ball and fined 50% of his R40,000 match fee.
He used the zip of his trouser pocket to try to alter the one side of the ball so that it would allow for reverse swing.
Du Plessis notes that tampering with the ball is commonplace in cricket and it reared its head again through “Sanderpapergate” when Australia toured South Africa in 2018.
Du Plessis reserves an entire chapter on his battles with Australia, which he says always brought the best out of him.
The current Proteas side, who are in Australia, could do with the never-say-die attitude and batting capabilities of Du Plessis.
Four years after scoring his maiden Test century at the Adelaide Oval, he scored another 100 at the same ground but under different circumstances.
Du Plessis was cleared to play on the eve of the third Test match after the “Mintgate” scandal.
In 2016, Du Plessis used a mint to shine the ball.
His modus operandi was to stick his tongue out and put two fingers directly on the mint.
It caused a world of controversy, and cast a shadow over his captaincy at the time.
Of Du Plessis’ leadership skills, former Proteas performance director Paddy Upton says, “Faf is the real deal as a captain, leading with a unique blend of head, heart and backbone.”
Du Plessis worked well in tandem with Upton and Gary Kirsten during their tenure with the national team and he also had a tight bond with Russell Domingo and West Indian Ottis Gibson.
However, his relationship with Boucher was more fraught.
Du Plessis credits Boucher for his hard skills — his technical coaching ability — but is critical of his soft-skills — his interpersonal dealings.
Of Boucher, Du Plessis writes: “In my final year with the Proteas, I had to accept that Mark had a different leadership style from mine, and that’s fine.
“But I did feel that the team’s focus was again too much on the physical, technical and tactical, and not on the culture and soft human skills.”
The 38-year-old also speaks about navigating the sensitive issue of race, why he erred by saying that he doesn’t see colour and speaking up for the Black Lives Matter movement and applying it to a South African context.
Du Plessis made a powerful statement by saying that, “All lives won’t matter until black lives matter.”
Du Plessis took the scenic route to get to the top and this book is a thorough exploration of his journey.
Having last represented the Proteas in 2019 and been named South African Cricketer of Year, he is still playing in T20 leagues around the world and is currently playing for the Perth Scorchers in Australia’s Big Bash League.
Through Fire, which is published by Flyleaf, is available online and at all leading book stores.
