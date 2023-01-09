In 16 matches since being named full time captain in 2021, Elgar has led the Proteas to nine wins and six defeats — four of which have come in the last five matches — along with Sunday’s draw in Sydney.
Elgar still has hunger and drive to lead Proteas
Dean Elgar remains keen to captain the Proteas Test team, despite being hurt and embarrassed by his side’s performances in the 2-0 series defeat to Australia.
The 35-year-old opener is looking forward to a break, but wants to continue leading the side in the two match series against the West Indies that starts at the end of February.
Asked if he still wanted to captain the Test team, Elgar took a few seconds before saying: “That’s an interesting question. I do. If scoring runs was happening now, it would be a lot easier to say ‘yes’. But you’ve got to go into a different phase of yourself, and ask yourself those questions, which I have. I still have the hunger and the drive.”
Proteas hang on for draw in final Test
In 16 matches since being named full time captain in 2021, Elgar has led the Proteas to nine wins and six defeats — four of which have come in the last five matches — along with Sunday’s draw in Sydney.
The left hand batter had a wretched series, averaging just 9.33 in the six innings and losing his wicket to legside catches on four occasions.
“I’ll accept once, maybe twice, but the third time is something that highly irritates me, it’s obviously something different,” he said about his dismissals in the series.
“Generally you have a way of going out and bowlers target that but this is something new. Ten years into a Test career, it is obviously foreign territory for me. You could say it is sh*t luck or not, I will have an open mind around it and have a look,” said Elgar.
The Proteas hung on for a draw in the final Test at the SCG which saw the third day washed out. They were bowled out for 255 in their first innings on Sunday, a deficit of 220 runs, allowing Pat Cummins to enforce the follow-on. But thanks to Keshav Maharaj and Simon Harmer’s eighth wicket partnership of 85, they took enough time out of the match, to ensure that, despite some poor performances with the bat in the last few months, they prevented an Australian clean sweep.
Elgar said he felt a little less embarrassed and hurt after the fightback by his team on the last day.
“After the second game those two words would have been a lot stronger. After showing a hell of a lot of fight and really positive signs, it is sitting a lot better with me. Maybe because I’ve had a week to get over the hurt and embarrassment it is a little easier to speak about now.”
South Africa faces a murky future in the Test format. After the two matches against the West Indies, unless they qualify for the World Test Championship in July, they don’t play another Test until December.
“At the moment we have been stripped from playing more games. Hopefully in the near future there can be more fixtures than we currently have.”
The series defeat has knocked the Proteas chances of qualifying for the WTC final. Had they won in Sydney and beaten the West Indies in both matches, their berth would have been all but secured. As it stands, they must beat the West Indies and hope Australia beats India next month.
Elgar, who was not drafted by any of the SA20 League teams, said he was looking forward to a break from the game.
“I want to go home. I want to chill out, have a braai, maybe go to the bush and play golf.”
