Nortje brings the speed and Salt the flavour as Capitals claim first win

Known as the ‘Friendly City’, Gqeberha needed all the patience that its moniker describes to get through Thursday’s Betway SA20 at St George’s Park.

The mood of the spectators would have been tested even further by the outcome, a loss for the home team by 23 runs in which one of the city’s own, Anrich Nortje, ripped through the Sunrisers Eastern Cape’s batting order.

Lightning, rain, a lengthy review by the TV umpire, a concussion examination and then a strategic time-out meant nearly two hours had passed with the Sunrisers innings only at the halfway point. “It’s been the longest seven overs ever,” Sunrisers bowling coach Dale Steyn chirped during a chat with the broadcasters.