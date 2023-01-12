Cricket

Nortje brings the speed and Salt the flavour as Capitals claim first win

12 January 2023 - 22:03 By Stuart Hess
Phil Salt top-scored with 77 not out for the Pretoria Capitals, helping them to beat the Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the Betway SA20 at St George's Park on Thursday.
Phil Salt top-scored with 77 not out for the Pretoria Capitals, helping them to beat the Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the Betway SA20 at St George's Park on Thursday.
Image: SA20/Sportzpics

Known as the ‘Friendly City’, Gqeberha needed all the patience that its moniker describes to get through Thursday’s Betway SA20 at St George’s Park. 

The mood of the spectators would have been tested even further by the outcome, a loss for the home team by 23 runs in which one of the city’s own, Anrich Nortje, ripped through the Sunrisers Eastern Cape’s batting order. 

Lightning, rain, a lengthy review by the TV umpire, a concussion examination and then a strategic time-out meant nearly two hours had passed with the Sunrisers innings only at the halfway point. “It’s been the longest seven overs ever,” Sunrisers bowling coach Dale Steyn chirped during a chat with the broadcasters. 

It’s not supposed to be this way in the shortest format and certainly not for a competition selling itself on high-octane action. However, the gods, be they weather ones or TV bosses, will not be denied. 

When the match eventually settled down, the Pretoria Capitals, having understandably struggled to build any rhythm given all the breaks, had Englishman Phil Salt and some brutal hitting from the lower order to thank for posting a winning total of 193/6. 

Salt sprinkled some much-needed flavour on to the Capitals' innings after five wickets were lost before the 10-over mark. Salt, known for his aggressive approach, had to dial back the attacking part of his game just to get his side into a position where the power hitters, Jimmy Neesham and Wayne Parnell, could lay on the finishing touches. That pair smashed six fours and four sixes between them as the Capitals scored 64 runs in the last five overs.

Salt still scored quickly as his strike rate of 163.82 suggests, hitting 11 fours in his unbeaten 77. 

The Sunrisers bowlers, especially the seamers, were poor and Steyn will be demanding greater consistency from them if they are going to make an impression in the early stages of the competition. 

Nortje showed the way with a scintillating spell, in which he proved to be too clever for Jordan Cox, flummoxing him with a "knuckleball" which held up in the surface and which the batter was too early on, gifting Parnell a simple catch at mid-off.  

Nortje then blasted a 153km/h missile through Tristan Stubbs, who provided a glimpse of what motivated the Sunrisers’ owners to part with R9m to bring him to Gqeberha, by striking a pair of fours and sixes in an 11-ball stay at the crease. 

However, the difference was ultimately the quality of the seam bowling, with Nortje leading the way at his home venue. The match — especially the first half of it — may have felt laborious but Nortje, with 2/18, added speed and it was too much for the Sunrisers to deal with.

READ MORE

Capitals captain Parnell on the significance of working with Proteas legend Kallis

Pretoria Capitals captain Wayne Parnell has spoken out on the significance of having legendary all-rounder Jacques Kallis as part of the technical ...
Sport
12 hours ago

Stars align to give SA20 a glittering start

“Can all the sturvy people make some noise,” demanded the local comedian hired to rouse what was supposed to be a full house at Newlands on Tuesday.
Sport
2 days ago

Joburg Super Kings make a royal start to their SA20 campaign in Durban

At 27/4 at the end of the PowerPlay the Joburg Super Kings appeared to be not so much in deep water, as in the contaminated stuff that recently made ...
Sport
1 day ago

SA20 is a glittering showpiece CSA dares not fumble

The Test team has failed but another test awaits Cricket South Africa with the start on Tuesday of the Betway SA20 League at Newlands, and it is one ...
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Bafana Bafana must copy the Sundowns model — Chippa coach Mammila Soccer
  2. Shalulile and Mvala 'relegated Highlands Park', says Chippa coach Mammila Soccer
  3. 'Chairman Irvin Khoza and I will be the first to know': Mosimane opens up about ... Soccer
  4. Shalulile comes back with a bang as Sundowns just keep on winning Soccer
  5. Sundowns' success is due to money, says Brandon Truter Soccer

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Reaction as Cyril Ramaphosa wins ANC election