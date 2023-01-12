Nortje brings the speed and Salt the flavour as Capitals claim first win
Known as the ‘Friendly City’, Gqeberha needed all the patience that its moniker describes to get through Thursday’s Betway SA20 at St George’s Park.
The mood of the spectators would have been tested even further by the outcome, a loss for the home team by 23 runs in which one of the city’s own, Anrich Nortje, ripped through the Sunrisers Eastern Cape’s batting order.
Lightning, rain, a lengthy review by the TV umpire, a concussion examination and then a strategic time-out meant nearly two hours had passed with the Sunrisers innings only at the halfway point. “It’s been the longest seven overs ever,” Sunrisers bowling coach Dale Steyn chirped during a chat with the broadcasters.
Walk in, Smash it, grab a few maximums 👏#SECvPR #Betway #SA20 | @Betway_India pic.twitter.com/lZCKeNVCik— Betway SA20 (@SA20_League) January 12, 2023
It’s not supposed to be this way in the shortest format and certainly not for a competition selling itself on high-octane action. However, the gods, be they weather ones or TV bosses, will not be denied.
When the match eventually settled down, the Pretoria Capitals, having understandably struggled to build any rhythm given all the breaks, had Englishman Phil Salt and some brutal hitting from the lower order to thank for posting a winning total of 193/6.
Salt sprinkled some much-needed flavour on to the Capitals' innings after five wickets were lost before the 10-over mark. Salt, known for his aggressive approach, had to dial back the attacking part of his game just to get his side into a position where the power hitters, Jimmy Neesham and Wayne Parnell, could lay on the finishing touches. That pair smashed six fours and four sixes between them as the Capitals scored 64 runs in the last five overs.
Salt still scored quickly as his strike rate of 163.82 suggests, hitting 11 fours in his unbeaten 77.
Too hot to handle 🔥#SECvPR #Betway #SA20 | @Betway_India pic.twitter.com/qXQ3b7qLq5— Betway SA20 (@SA20_League) January 12, 2023
The Sunrisers bowlers, especially the seamers, were poor and Steyn will be demanding greater consistency from them if they are going to make an impression in the early stages of the competition.
Nortje showed the way with a scintillating spell, in which he proved to be too clever for Jordan Cox, flummoxing him with a "knuckleball" which held up in the surface and which the batter was too early on, gifting Parnell a simple catch at mid-off.
Nortje then blasted a 153km/h missile through Tristan Stubbs, who provided a glimpse of what motivated the Sunrisers’ owners to part with R9m to bring him to Gqeberha, by striking a pair of fours and sixes in an 11-ball stay at the crease.
However, the difference was ultimately the quality of the seam bowling, with Nortje leading the way at his home venue. The match — especially the first half of it — may have felt laborious but Nortje, with 2/18, added speed and it was too much for the Sunrisers to deal with.