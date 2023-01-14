Lungi Ngidi says SA20 will increase the pool of players for the Proteas

“I think it’ll definitely broaden the pool of players we have, and that’s what you want to have as a top international team. You want to see how many people can fill a particular position if someone were, let's say, to get injured or is not selected.
Proteas fast bowler Lungi Ngidi has given the SA20 tournament the thumbs-up as a platform to broaden the pool of players for South Africa.
Ngidi, who played in his first SA20 match on Friday, claiming one wicket to help the Paarl Royals to beat the Joburg Super Kings by seven wickets, believes the tournament will open up horizons for domestic players.
“It is obviously an exciting time for the nation. Having played around the world, I know very well that what we have been able to create is something special with a good competitive edge,” said the 26-year-old as they prepared for their third match against the Durban Super Giants at Kingsmead on Sunday.
“The fans have also been supporting it really well, and coming out in huge numbers. In terms of cricket, I’ve already seen a few players that aren’t in international cricket yet, but have really excelled, so it is amazing for SA20 and the country.
“I think it’ll definitely broaden the pool of players we have, and that’s what you want to have as a top international team. You want to see how many people can fill a particular position if someone were, let's say, to get injured or is not selected.
“So, it’s a really good opportunity for all the South African players to learn and excel and make a case for national selection.”
Ngidi returned from Australia on the day the Paarl Royals started the tournament against Mumbai Indians Cape Town but he chose to travel with the team to offer support.
“I was disappointed that I couldn’t play, but wanted to be there to support the team. Even though we lost that game, we saw some positives, and were able to turn that around on Friday at home.
“I’m really excited for this team, and the comprehensive win in Paarl has given us a lot of confidence for this next game,” he said.
Looking ahead to the match against the Super Giants on Sunday, the right-arm pacer said it is not going to be easy.
“I think it’s going to be similar to our first game because both the grounds are on the coast. We watched the first game that they played in Durban as well, and it seems to be a pretty good wicket, and the guys are really up for the challenge against a strong team.
Since his international debut in 2017, Ngidi has evolved into one of the key pacers for South Africa and with more than 140 T20 wickets under his belt, he has become accustomed to the format.
“Obviously bowling in T20s isn’t easy. The fans want to see sixes and fours and as a bowler there’s more pressure on you. But what I’ve learnt over the years is that you should always give your 100% regardless of the result of each of the deliveries.”
Commenting on how the break in between the tournament will pan out for teams, Ngidi said it should be helpful for all teams regardless of how they fare in the first part.
“I think all teams would want to start well and go on top into that break where you can then reset and go again. But I think even if you don't start off as well, that break gives you a chance to get back into the competition with refined strategies and make up for the first part.
“But as a group, we are not thinking about that, we are focused on doing well in each game and hopefully we will be in a good position when that break arrives,” he concluded.
