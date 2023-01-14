Cricket

MI Cape Town pile more SA20 pressure on struggling Joburg Super Kings

14 January 2023 - 21:10 By Stuart Hess
Sam Curran and Rassie van der Dussen of MI Cape Town celebrate their victory against Joburg Super Kings.
Sam Curran and Rassie van der Dussen of MI Cape Town celebrate their victory against Joburg Super Kings.
Image: Sportzpics

Another top order implosion saw the Joburg Super Kings lose their second consecutive match on their road trip through the Western Cape to MI Cape Town at Newlands on Saturday evening.

After being bowled out for 81 by the Paarl Royals on Friday, the Super Kings reached 105/9 on a sluggish surface.

Again the top order, which has not fired in the competition, let them down as they lost three wickets inside the power play.

There was no rescue effort from the middle order as had been the case in their sole victory in the competition against the Durban SuperGiants last Wednesday and questions will be asked of openers Reeza Hendricks and Janneman Malan ahead of their first home match against the high-flying Pretoria Capitals at the Wanderers on Tuesday.

Four of Cape Town’s bowlers took two wickets each including Kagiso Rabada, who made his first appearance in the competition since returning from Australia with the Proteas.

Dewald Brevis top-scored for the Cape side with 42 from 34 balls, but they missed out on a bonus point as they only reached their target in the 17th over.  

