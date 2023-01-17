More uncertainty for Maketa as Nkwe puts 'special arrangement' in place

Malibongwe Maketa has once more been cast aside, with his future in Cricket South Africa’s system again unclear.

Maketa was the Proteas' interim coach as they suffered a 2-0 Test series defeat in Australia in December and January.

Shukri Conrad was announced full-time Test side coach and Rob Walter the limited overs coach by CSA on Monday.

Maketa was one of seven individuals interviewed for at least one of the Proteas coaching positions, got neither and must now meet director of cricket Enoch Nkwe to plot his next move.