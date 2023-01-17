Proteas Women name two uncapped players to face India and West Indies

Two uncapped players were named in the Proteas Women's squad to face India and West Indies in the T20 international Tri-Series from Thursday.

The three nations will battle it out at Buffalo Park in East London until February 2.

The Proteas and their opponents will use series to fine-tune preparations for the T20 World Cup in Cape Town, which starts on February 10.

South Africa's selectors added all-rounder Annerie Dercksen and wicketkeeper Tebogo Macheke to the squad.

Dercksen has been one of the standout performers for the Garden Route Badgers while Macheke, of the Titans, has been on the national team radar as part of the SA Emerging team.