Super Kings claim thrilling last ball win against Capitals in SA20

Hendricks found coming to terms with the two-paced nature of the pitch only slightly less infuriating than the thousands of spectators whose entry into the Bullring was delayed by the city’s traffic authorities.

The elegant stroke-maker has struggled to make an impression on the tournament and in Tuesday’s innings of 45 off 50 balls he only occasionally displayed the shot-making for which he is known.

It was left to Leus du Plooy to provide the Super Kings with some much-needed impetus. A few years ago the 28-year-old had given up playing in South Africa and taken a Kolpak contract that would lead to him captaining English county Derbyshire. With Brexit those contracts were declared null and void and Du Plooy has been back in SA plying his trade.

Tuesday’s 75 off 40 balls served as a reminder of his glowing talent, with the striking against Parnell in the 19th over, which included a pair of fours and sixes, particularly memorable.

As was the one-handed catch taken by Will Jacks took sprinting around the midwicket boundary, which briefly halted the whistling as an audible gasp made its way around the stands.

The Capitals never got their teeth into the chase, with both their openers Phil Salt and Jacks, who’d starred for them in their first two matches, dismissed by the seventh over.

That exposed the middle order and while Shane Dadswell, Jimmy Neesham and Theunis de Bruyn kept the scoreboard ticking over, none could provide the stability needed to ensure the target could be chased in a composed fashion.

Aaron Phangiso wound back the clock picking up 4/31, before Joseph and Sheperd locked the game down at the end.