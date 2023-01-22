Cricket

Proteas will benefit from players learning new styles in SA20

22 January 2023 - 14:08 By Stuart Hess
Stuart Hess Sports reporter
Bjorn Fortuin of the Paarl has been one of the SA20's top and is among the lead wicket takers in the competition
Bjorn Fortuin of the Paarl has been one of the SA20's top and is among the lead wicket takers in the competition
Image: SA20/Sportzpics/Gallo Images

Saturday’s two Betway SA20 matches showed that high scoring ‘bat-a-thons’ aren’t the only form of entertainment in the T20 format. 

Both matches were played on slow and turning pitches that demanded greater skill and thought from the batters, adjustments from the quick bowlers and proved helpful to the spinners.

The result of each game was in doubt until the final two overs keeping sell-out crowds at both Boland Park and St George’s Park enthralled despite boundaries not being as frequent.  

Of the 30 batters dismissed across the two matches, 23 fell to spinners, and two of them — Bjorn Fortuin and Aaron Phangiso — are among the top wicket-takers in the competition so far. 

Both Jos Buttler of the Paarl Royals and Faf Du Plessis, skipper of the Joburg Super Kings, acknowledged a different style of play was required in such conditions. 

For the Proteas' new limited-overs coach Rob Walter, who no doubt tuned in from New Zealand, it would have been pleasing to see how the South African players have attempted to adapt and the lessons they will heed from the kind of matches played in Paarl and Gqeberha. 

“It was slower than expected and favoured slower bowling,” Super Kings seamer Gerald Coetzee remarked after his side’s last over win at St George’s Park.

Coetzee is well known for propelling the ball at speeds topping 140km/h, but made the required adjustments and was rewarded with figures of 4/24.

This is one of the toughest games that I've ever played
Phangiso

“We assessed early that the wicket was slightly slower. So it was important to take pace off, aim to hit the top of the stumps and try not to be too predictable,” he said. 

With the World Cup being played in India later this year and the possibility of the Proteas participating in a qualifying tournament to get there on what is expected to be low and slow tracks in Zimbabwe in June, the kind of skills and thought  processes needed on Saturday will prove beneficial for all the players. 

Phangiso put aside the controversy surrounding his suspected illegal action to pick up 4/20 and win the player of the match award in Gqeberha. 

“This is one of the toughest games I’ve ever played,” he remarked afterwards.

Phangiso’s action has been reported to the league’s independent bowling action panel. Because that investigation will take seven days he was allowed to play on Saturday and said he was grateful for the support he received from loved ones. 

“This is one of the best performances I’ve put in, given the circumstances. With the support of family and friends I got through it, so this (player of the match) award is dedicated to them,” said Phangiso.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Walter will need time to fix Proteas

South Africa is facing a reality that no magic wand or quick fix will salvage. That’s not a reference to Eskom’s dismal efforts to keep the lights ...
Sport
15 hours ago

Rich entertainment although the runs didn’t flow in the Boland

The famine of the first half of the South African season, has been replaced by a feast of cricket in the second half, but that has meant lethargic ...
Sport
15 hours ago

Phangiso puts controversy aside to help Super Kings claim win

Leus du Plooy kept his cool amid a frenzied atmosphere at St George’s Park, to earn the Joburg Super Kings a crucial third victory in the BetwaySA20 ...
Sport
18 hours ago

Batters reap benefits from playing around the country again in SA20

With Cricket South Africa’s belt-tightening measures limiting the number of fixtures played domestically, the SA20 is providing another benefit as it ...
Sport
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Kaizer Chiefs complete signing of two new players Soccer
  2. PSL match official Moeketsi Molelekoa dies in car accident Soccer
  3. Kaizer Chiefs need to relook at their recruitment policy, says Shane McGregor Soccer
  4. Cricket South Africa pays tribute to legend Hashim Amla as he bows out of the ... Cricket
  5. SA20 final tickets sold out Cricket

Latest Videos

Final moments of Sheba the tiger before she was put down
Prison break attempt foiled by DCS officials