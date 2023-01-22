Cricket

Superb Sunrisers thump Super Giants

22 January 2023 - 21:37 By Amir Chetty at St George's Park
Tristan Stubbs of Sunrisers Eastern Cape hits over the top for six in the Betway SA20 match against Durban's Super Giants at St George's Park in Gqeberha on January 22 2023.
Tristan Stubbs of Sunrisers Eastern Cape hits over the top for six in the Betway SA20 match against Durban's Super Giants at St George's Park in Gqeberha on January 22 2023.
Image: SA20/Sportzpics/Gallo Images

Six wickets from the evergreen Sunrisers Eastern Cape all-rounder Roelof van der Merwe saw his side crush Durban's Super Giants by 124 runs in their Betway SA20 clash at St George’s Park on Sunday evening. 

Van der Merwe rolled back the years with his exuberant celebrations, as he struck down six of the Giants' batsmen for just 20 runs in his four overs. 

Earlier Adam Rossington smashed a sensational 72 runs off 30 deliveries including 10 boundaries and four sixes to help his side to an above-average 210 for two wickets in their 20 overs. 

Chasing 211 for victory, the Durban side got off to a disastrous start, losing the wicket of Matthew Breetzke early on, bowled by Sunrisers skipper Aiden Markram for three. 

Wiaan Mulder and Kyle Mayers then took their side to 34 in the final over of the power play before the right-handed South African was superbly caught by Sisanda Magala in the slips for 29. His low dive to the left at short third man earned Marco Jansen a wicket to end the power play on 35 for 2. 

Van der Merwe then tormented the Super Giants' batting line-up, taking six of the next eight wickets. 

He dismissed Heinrich Klaassen (1), Quinton de Kock (0), and Jason Holder (7) as they slumped to 50 runs with half their side back in the dugout. 

Kyle Mayers fell next for a laboured 11 to hand Van der Merwe his fourth before Keemo Paul (7) was out for seven, caught by Jordan Hermann off Mason Crane. 

The 37-year-old orthodox spinner struck two more times, disturbing the wickets of Dwaine Pretorius (3) and Prenelan Subrayen (4) to complete his six-for and the best figures in the tournament. 

Jon-Jon Smuts took the final wicket, dismissing Sri Lankan Akila Dananjaya to dismiss the Super Giants inside 15 overs.

That effort also secured the bonus point as the Sunrisers moved back to second place.  

Earlier, openers Rossington and Hermann struck the tournament’s highest first-wicket partnership, taking their side to 101 before confusion in the middle saw the right-hander sharply run out for a well played 72. 

Hermann hit nine boundaries and a maximum, scoring 59 off 44 balls while sharing 68 with Markram to take the home side past 150. 

Hermann, who looked to accelerate, was smartly caught on the boundary. The catch was initially pouched by Jason Holder, who popped the ball back in play before falling over the ropes, with Heinrich Klaasen completing the catch.

Despite a half-hour rain delay, Markram (44) and Stubbs (27) then carried the Sunrisers to their highest total in the competition, sharing an unbeaten 41.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Proteas will benefit from players learning new styles in SA20

Saturday’s two Betway SA20 matches showed that high scoring ‘bat-a-thons’ aren’t the only form of entertainment in the T20 format.
Sport
8 hours ago

SA20 final tickets sold out

Organisers of South Africa’s newest cricket tournament Betway SA20 have confirmed that match tickets for the first final of the competition have been ...
Sport
2 days ago

MI Cape Town roll over Royals in Paarl

The Mumbai Indians Cape Town won a Betway SA20 match against their cross town rivals the Paarl Royals that was short on big scoring but still offered ...
Sport
1 day ago

Phangiso puts controversy aside to help Super Kings claim win

Leus du Plooy kept his cool amid a frenzied atmosphere at St George’s Park, to earn the Joburg Super Kings a crucial third victory in the BetwaySA20 ...
Sport
1 day ago

SuperKings' Phangiso reported for 'chucking' in SA20

Joburg SuperKings left-arm spinner Aaron Phangiso has been cited for an “illegal bowling action” during Tuesday’s Betway SA20 clash against Pretoria ...
Sport
3 days ago

Jansen and Stubbs steer Sunrisers home to third win in a row in Paarl

An unbeaten 38-run partnership between Marco Jansen and Tristan Stubbs ensured the Sunrisers Eastern Cape claimed a five-wicket victory over the ...
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Kaizer Chiefs complete signing of two new players Soccer
  2. PSL match official Moeketsi Molelekoa dies in car accident Soccer
  3. Kaizer Chiefs need to relook at their recruitment policy, says Shane McGregor Soccer
  4. SA20 final tickets sold out Cricket
  5. Cricket South Africa pays tribute to legend Hashim Amla as he bows out of the ... Cricket

Latest Videos

Final moments of Sheba the tiger before she was put down
Prison break attempt foiled by DCS officials