Miller smashes Paarl Royals to win against Sunrisers in Gqeberha
Image: SA20/Sportzpics/Gallo Images
Paarl Royals captain David Miller hammered an unbeaten 37 at the death, including four huge sixes, to help his side claim a comfortable five-wicket victory over the Sunrisers Eastern Cape in their SA20 League fixture at St George's Park in Gqeberha on Tuesday.
Chasing 131 for victory, opener Jos Buttler whipped a breezy 51 off 39 deliveries before Miller (37 off 23) saw to it the visiting side cruised home in the penultimate over.
Having won the toss and elected to bat, an innings of substance from Sunrisers batter Jon-Jon Smuts saw the home side battle their way to 130 for 7 in testing conditions in front of their vocal “Orange Army” at St George’s Park.
Smuts, who spent 15 seasons plying his trade at the famous Park Drive venue, struck nine boundaries on his way to a brisk 65 runs off 49 deliveries.
The home side lost openers Adam Rossington, caught by Miller off Bevan Fortuin, and Jordan Hermann, caught by wicketkeeper Buttler off Evan Jones for a combined eight runs from the 14 deliveries they faced collectively.
Smuts, who earlier shared 28 runs with Hermann, then had Markram for company, the pair adding 44 runs for the third wicket before the skipper was bowled by Andile Phehlukwayo with the score on 74-3.
Smuts combined with Tristan Stubbs to take the score past 100 before the former was struck plumb in front of his stumps by the Royals' leg-spinner Tabraiz Shamsi.
The men in orange lost their next three wickets for just 28 runs as Phehlukwayo, Ngidi, and Jones closed out the innings.
With just five bowlers in their arsenal, the Royals bowled well as Jones and Phehlukwayo ended with 2-27 and 2-26 respectively, while Fortuin, Ngidi, and Shamsi claimed one wicket each.
