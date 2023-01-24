Cricket

Proteas Women star Jafta warns of complacency ahead of T20 World Cup

24 January 2023 - 18:24 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
Proteas Women wicketkeeper Sinalo Jafta has emphasised the need to use the T20I tri-series against West Indies and India to get into their best shape before next month’s Women’s T20 World Cup.

South Africa host the global showpiece for the first time in the Eastern Cape and Western Cape from February 10.

The Proteas have been finalising their preparation for the tournament on home soil by playing India and West Indies in the T20 tri-series under way in East London until February 2.  

The South Africans started the series with a 27-run defeat to India, before they redeemed themselves against West Indies on Saturday with a 44-run victory.

Jafta and her teammates face the Windies again on Thursday at Buffalo Park (3pm).

“Every game is important leading up to the World Cup,” Jafta said.

“There are a lot of improvements and positives to take from the last game. But we can’t be complacent — we really want to push the barriers and get better every game.

“Personally just focusing on the basics behind the stumps and obviously keeping my bowlers’ energy up, and the fielding aspect. With the bat, it’s going out there and showing intent.”

Jafta opened up about how taking a break from cricket helped her put a lot of things into perspective. She took time out of the sport for personal reasons after the Commonwealth Games in August.

“Taking a time off was probably one of the best things that could have happened to me,” Jafta said.

“I put a lot of stuff in perspective and being back wearing the colours again is one of the biggest blessings.

“We saw the performance against India and we saw we hadn’t played as a team in a while. In the second game against West Indies was when we started focusing on the basics.

“We know that this is a journey leading up to the World Cup, so it’s good to be back.”

The Proteas open their T20 World Cup campaign against Sri Lanka in Group A at Newlands on February 10.

Australia, Bangladesh and New Zealand complete the group.

