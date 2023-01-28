Proteas Women eye Indian scalps

On an individual front, the current triangular competition has been fruitful for Kapp, with the talented all-rounder taking responsibility with both bat and ball after being asked to slot in at three in the batting order while continuing to open the bowling for South Africa.
With the bat, Kapp produced a score of 22 against the Indians before recording her second career half-century with a crucial 52 in the first outing against the West Indies. Though she has only bagged one wicket with her right-arm medium deliveries, (1 / 30 vs India), Kapp has continued to set the tone up front for the South African seam attack.
“It's been a good challenge for me,” the right-handed batter said.
“The past year, two years, I've really enjoyed batting again, whether it's ODI cricket or T20 cricket. I'm back to myself again. It's not always been easy on these wickets, but I know we are not always going to play on wickets like these and then I can express myself a bit better.
“It's been a good challenge. It's sometimes tough, especially with the heat out here in East London, and it's a ground where you have to run most of your runs. It's been a challenge, but it's been a good challenge and I feel like as a senior player, I can bring a lot of stability in that number three role for my team.”
Experienced Proteas Women all-rounder Marizanne Kapp has highlighted the importance of the upcoming matches against India in the Women’s T20 International (T20I) Tri-Series in East London as the team prepares for next month’s ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023.
South Africa will wrap up the round-robin phase of the Tri-Series with a return leg against India on Saturday (7pm), with the clash broadcast live on SuperSport Cricket (Channel 212).
This encounter will be the precursor to a hugely anticipated Tri-Series final scheduled for Thursday as both sides conclude their pre-World Cup preparations before the global showpiece gets under way in South Africa between February 10—26.
Speaking ahead of the match, Kapp emphasised the significance of the two matches against India, particularly with the T20 World Cup around the corner.
“I think it'll be very important for us as a team,” Kapp noted.
“We've tried a few combinations, looked at a few players and we know this is not the easiest of wickets. So, if we can beat a team like India on these wickets, it'll be a massive boost for us as a team.
“You want that bit of momentum when you go into a T20 World Cup,” the 33-year-old commented.
In the first game of the Tri-Series, which also includes the West Indies, the Proteas Women lost to India by 27 runs before emphatically bouncing back to overpower the Windies in their subsequent matches, winning by 44 runs and 10 wickets respectively.
Despite success in their previous two matches, Kapp remains wary of the challenges posed by India, specifically against their spin attack led by Deepti Sharma.
“In these conditions you have to be positive. The first few games we probably battered ourselves a bit because of these conditions that don't really suit us,” the Gqeberha-born star said.
“It was and has been tough out there, I'm not going to lie. Usually, I'm someone that prefers spin and I quite enjoy facing spin, but it's really been a challenge on these wickets. So, if we can go out there and just be positive and clear with our plans, it should do us good.”
